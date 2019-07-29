SpiceJet Offers 12% Discount On Select Flights, Details Here

To avail SpiceJet's offer, passengers can use the promo code - SGFLY.

Private carrier SpiceJet is offering a discount on flight tickets in a limited-period sale. In its "Surprise Sale", the airline is offering a 12 per cent discount on select flights, the carrier said on microblogging website Twitter. Under the offer, which is valid for travel till September 25, 2019, flight tickets can be booked till August 10, according to the airline's official website, spicejet.com. Passengers can use the promo code - SGFLY - to avail the discount, according to SpiceJet's portal.

SpiceJet presents the Sweet Surprise Sale. Enjoy up to 12% off on select flights, using the promo code SGFLY. Rush to https://t.co/PykmFjYcix now! Sale closes 10th August, 2019. Travel period till 25th September, 2019. T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/IvCWHV7OMs — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 29, 2019

Earlier this month, SpiceJet had announced new international flights at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 16,700. The new direct daily flights will be operated on the Mumbai-Hong Kong and Hong Kong-Mumbai routes.

Recently, IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, also announced a host of new international flights. The airline will start daily direct flights on the Delhi-Dhaka, Mumbai-Singapore, Kolkata-Yangon and Mumbai-Bangkok routes at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 8,499, it said in an official statement.

The country's civil aviation market has witnessed high competition over the past few months.

Domestic air passenger traffic in June increased by 6.19 per cent in comparison with the corresponding period a year ago, according to the data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

