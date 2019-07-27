NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
IndiGo To Start New International Flights, Fare Details Here

Bookings for these routes are available on IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in, IndiGo said in a statement.

Aviation | | Updated: July 27, 2019 11:07 IST
Earlier this week, IndiGo also announced new flights on its domestic network.


IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, has announced new international flights. Effective August 22, the airline will start daily direct flights on Delhi-Dhaka, Mumbai-Singapore and Mumbai-Bangkok routes at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 8,499, it said in an official statement. The carrier will operate daily non-stop flights on the Kolkata-Yangon (Myanmar) route, effective from September 20, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 5,999. Bookings for these routes are available on IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in, the carrier said in the statement. (Also read: Air India To Start New Flights To Toronto)

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights

Here's the schedule of IndiGo's new flights starting from August 22

Flight NumberFrequencyOriginDepartureDestinationArrivalEffective DateFares (INR)
6E 0019Daily (Except Sunday)Mumbai8:25Singapore16:4022-Aug-19Rs.9,499
6E 0019Sunday OnlyMumbai8:25Singapore16:4525-Aug-19Rs.9,499
6E 0029DailySingapore19:30Mumbai22:3022-Aug-19Rs.10,499
6E 0076DailyBangkok15:25Mumbai18:3022-Aug-19Rs.9,299
6E 0075DailyMumbai21:30Bangkok3:3522-Aug-19Rs.8,499
6E 1861DailyDelhi13:30Dhaka16:1022-Aug-198899
6E 1862DailyDhaka17:10Delhi18:5522-Aug-1910000

(As mentioned on IndiGo's release)

Here's the schedule of IndiGo's new flights starting from September 20:

Flight NumberFrequencyOriginDepartureDestinationArrivalEffective DateFares (INR)
6E 7307DailyKolkata11:30Yangon14:3020-Sep-19Rs 5,999
6E 7308DailyYangon15:30Kolkata16:3020-Sep-19Rs 5,999

(As mentioned on IndiGo's release)

“These new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options,” the airline said.

Earlier this week, IndiGo also announced new flights on its domestic network. The daily direct flights will be operated on Delhi-Agartala and Delhi-Dibrugarh routes, starting from August 14. IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 4,499 on the Delhi-Agartala and Delhi-Dibrugarh routes respectively.

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft. The carrier offers around 1,400 daily flights and connects 56 domestic destinations and 18 international destinations, according to the release.



