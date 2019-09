SpiceJet Announces 46 New Domestic Flights, Details Here

Bookings on SpiceJet's new routes are open, the airline said.

Budget airline operator SpiceJet has announced the launch of 46 new non-stop flights on its domestic network. The new flights will start in phases starting October 27, 2019, the airline said in a statement. Additionally, the carrier also announced the on-boarding of Rajkot as its 54th destination on the domestic network with the introduction of a daily non-stop flight on the Mumbai-Rajkot route. Besides, the airline will also launch services on the Chennai-Durgapur UDAN route. Flights on both these sectors will start from October 27, 2019.

The new flight services will be started on the Pune-Jodhpur, Chennai- Durgapur, Mumbai-Jodhpur, Bengaluru-Guwahati, Chennai-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Jaipur, Vijayawada-Vishakhapatnam , Hyderabad-Aurangabad, Chennai - Patna, Ahmedabad-Jodhpur, Surat-Udaipur routes, among others.

SpiceJet has additional frequencies on the Hyderabad-Varanasi (2nd frequency), Bengaluru-Shirdi (2nd frequency), Chennai-Ahmedabad (2nd & 3rd frequency), Chennai-Guwahati (2nd frequency), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (3rd & 4th frequency), Delhi-Ahmedabad (3rd frequency), Kolkata-Chennai (3rd frequency), Chennai-Bengaluru (5th frequency) sectors.

Schedule of SpiceJet's new flights:

Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Hyderabad Aurangabad 1:35 PM 2:50 PM Daily Aurangabad Hyderabad 3:10 PM 4:35 PM Daily Hyderabad Bengaluru 8:15 AM 9:40 AM Daily Mumbai Jodhpur 9:15 AM 11:00 AM Daily Jodhpur Mumbai 11:30 AM 1:10 PM Daily Chennai Ahmedabad 7:35 PM 9:40 PM Daily Ahmedabad Chennai 10:10 PM 12:20 AM Daily Ahmedabad Jodhpur 2:05 PM 3:25 PM 1,2,3,4,5,6 Jodhpur Ahmedabad 3:45 PM 5:05 PM 1,2,3,4,5,6 Chennai Jaipur 4:35 AM 6:50 AM Daily Jaipur Chennai 7:30 AM 9:45 AM Daily Chennai Patna 10:15 AM 12:20 PM Daily Patna Chennai 12:50 PM 3:25 PM Daily Chennai Ahmedabad 5:45 PM 8:20 PM Daily Chennai Vishakhapatnam 6:30 AM 8:05 AM 1,3,4,5,6,7 Vishakhapatnam Chennai 11:20 AM 12:55 PM 1,3,4,5,6,7 Vijayawada Vishakhapatnam 9:50 AM 10:50 AM 1,3,4,5,6,7 Vishakhapatnam Vijayawada 8:30 AM 9:30 AM 1,3,4,5,6,7 Ahmedabad Chennai 8:55 PM 11:25 PM Daily Chennai Durgapur 5:35 PM 7:50 PM Daily Durgapur Chennai 8:20 PM 8:45 PM Daily Bengaluru Chennai 3:00 PM 4:05 PM 1,3,4,5,6,7 Chennai Bengaluru 9:15 AM 10:25 AM 1,3,4,5,6,7 Bengaluru Hyderabad 6:50 PM 8:10 PM Daily Bengaluru Shirdi 2:30 PM 4:20 PM 1,3,4,5,6,7 Shirdi Bengaluru 4:40 PM 6:30 PM 1,3,4,5,6,7 Udaipur Surat 7:20 PM 8:35 PM Daily Surat Udaipur 2:35 PM 3:50 PM Daily Hyderabad Varanasi 11:05 AM 12:50 PM Daily Bengaluru Varanasi 1:20 PM 3:50 PM 1,3,4,5,6,7 Varanasi Bengaluru 4:20 PM 6:50 PM 1,3,4,5,6 Bengaluru Guwahati 6:05 AM 9:15 AM 1,3,4,5,6,7 Guwahati Bengaluru 9:35 AM 12:45 PM 1,3,4,5,6,7 Guwahati Chennai 4:35 PM 7:25 PM Daily Chennai Guwahati 1:10 PM 4:05 PM Daily Chennai Guwahati 4:25 AM 7:15 AM Daily Guwahati Chennai 7:45 AM 10:25 AM Daily Varanasi Hyderabad 1:20 PM 3:55 PM Daily Kolkata Chennai 8:30 PM 10:50 PM Daily Chennai Kolkata 11:20 PM 1:50 AM Daily Mumbai Rajkot 11:30 AM 12:35 PM Daily Rajkot Mumbai 1:40 PM 2:45 PM Daily Hyderabad Bengaluru 1:35 PM 2:40 PM 1,3,4,5,6,7 Bengaluru Hyderabad 3:15 PM 4:20 PM 1,3,4,5,6,7 Jodhpur Pune 1:40 PM 3:30 PM 1,2,3,4,5,7 Pune Jodhpur 11:25 AM 1:10 PM 1,2,3,4,5,7 Delhi Ahmedabad 3:15 PM 4:45 PM 1,2,3,4,5,6 Ahmedabad Delhi 5:20 PM 6:50 PM 1,2,3,4,5,6

(Note: 1- Monday, 2- Tuesday, 3- Wednesday, 4- Thursday, 5- Friday, 6- Saturday, 7- Sunday)

Customers willing to avail the services can book flight tickets via airline's official website- spicejet.com, carrier's mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents, the airline said.

