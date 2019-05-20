Sensex Jumps Over 950 Points After Exit Polls Predict NDA Win

Some analysts expect a rally in the markets till the election results due on Thursday

Domestic stock markets started Monday's session on a strong note, with the Sensex soaring more than 950 points, a day after exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win almost as many seats as it did in 2014 and form a government comfortably. The S&P BSE Sensex surged as much as 962.12 points to hit 38,892.89 in early trade, and the NSE Nifty climbed to 11,694.10, up 286.95 points from the previous close. Advances in banking, financial services, auto and metalstocks supported the markets.