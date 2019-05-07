SBI IMPS, NEFT Services: Limit, Charges And Other Details

SBI also charges a certain amount from their customers for NEFT and IMPS transactions.

SBI (State Bank of India) offers instant money transfer facilities such as IMPS and NEFT. IMPS or Immediate Payment Service is an instant payment service that enables round-the-clock money transfer through the use of mobile app, mobile banking or internet banking. NEFT or National Electronic Funds Transfer works on a deferred net settlement basis, where transactions are settled in batches, according to onlinesbi.com. SBI, the country's largest lender, also charges a certain amount from their customers for NEFT and IMPS transactions.

Here's everything you need to know about SBI's IMPS and NEFT services:

IMPS

Timing: SBI's IMPS inward and outward transactions are available round-the-clock. There are no holiday restrictions on IMPS inward and outward transactions, according to SBI's internet banking website, onlinesbi.com.

Amount: The maximum amount that can be transferred through IMPS is Rs. 2 lakh. However, there is no prescribed limit for the minimum amount allowed to make an IMPS transaction.

Charges: SBI charges Rs 1 rupee plus GST on transactions valued from Rs. 1,001 to Rs. 10,000.

Amount Slab Existing IMPS Charges Commission Amount debited from customer + GST Rs. 0 - 1,000 NIL No Charges Rs. 1,001 - 10,000 Rs 1 Rs 2.36 Rs. 10,001 - 25,000 Rs 2 Rs 2.36 Rs. 25,001 - 1,00,000 Rs 2 Rs 5.90 Rs. 1,00,001 - 2,00,000 Rs 3 Rs 11.80

NEFT

Timing: NEFT operates in half hourly batches and there are twenty three settlements from 8 am to 7 pm on all working days including working Saturdays. Therefore, the beneficiary can expect to get the credit for the transactions put through between 8 am to 5.30 pm on all working days on the same day, said SBI. For transactions settled in the 6.30 and 7 pm batches on all working days, the customer will receive the amount either on the same day or on the next working day.

Amount: Under SBI's retail internet banking, one can transfer a maximum of Rs. 10 lakh, according to the lender's website. However, there is no minimum limit.

Charges: SBI charges Rs. 2.50 for transactions up to Rs. 10,000.

Amount (in Rs.) Existing Charges for Branch (exclusive of tax) Rate for INB Channel (exclusive of tax) Upto Rs.10,000 Rs 2.50 Rs 2 From 10,001 to 1 lakh Rs 5 Rs 4 Above 1 lakh up to 2 lakh Rs 15 Rs 12 Above 2 lakh Rs 25 Rs 20 (Source: onlinesbi.com) Private sector lenders such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also offer the facility of IMPS transaction.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.