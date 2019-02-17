Charges Levied By Key Banks For Immediate Payment Service (IMPS)

IMPS charges: The maximum amount that can be transferred through IMPS is Rs. 2 lakh.

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) is an instant payments service that enables round-the-clock money transfer through the use of mobile app, mobile banking or internet banking. One can transfer money through IMPS at any time or day, irrespective of holidays, under certain conditions. However, the maximum amount that can be transferred through IMPS is Rs. 2 lakh. State-run SBI (State Bank of India) to private sector lenders such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank - charge a fee ranging from Rs. 1 to Rs. 15 per IMPS transaction.

Here's a comparison of the charges levied by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for sending money through IMPS:

IMPS charges of State Bank of India

Transaction amount IMPS charges Up to Rs.1,000 No Charges Rs.1,001 to Rs. 10,000 Rs 1 + GST Rs.10,001 to Rs. 1,00,000 Rs 2 + GST Rs 1,00,001 to 2,00,000 Rs 3 + GST

(As mentioned on SBI's website- onlinesbi.com)

IMPS charges of HDFC Bank

Transaction amount IMPS charges Above Rs. 1 to Rs. 1 lakh Rs. 5 + GST Above 1 lakh to 2 lakh Rs. 15 + GST

(As mentioned on HDFC Bank's website- hdfcbank.com)

IMPS charges of ICICI Bank

Transaction amount IMPS charges Amount up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 5 + GST Amount above Rs. 10,000 and up to Rs. 1 lakh Rs. 5 + GST Amount above Rs. 1 lakh and up to Rs. 2 lakh Rs. 15 + GST

(As mentioned on ICICI Bank's website- icicibank.com)

IMPS charges of Axis Bank

Amount IMPS charges Up to Rs.1,000 Rs. 2.50 + GST Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,00,000 Rs. 5 + GST Rs. 1,00,000 to Rs. 2,00,000 Rs. 15 + GST

(As mentioned on Axis Bank's website- axisbank.com)