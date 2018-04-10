SBI (State Bank of India) ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules Explained

(Also read: Use these SBI toll-free helplines to report unauthorised electronic transfers)
While SBI allows its customers to withdraw up to Rs 40,000 in cash in a day using the Classic Debit Card, higher value cards permit daily withdrawal limits of up to Rs 1 lakh per day, according to the SBI website.
|Daily Cash Withdrawal & Transaction Limit
|State Bank Classic Debit Card
|Domestic
|Daily Cash Limit at ATMs
|Minimum
|Rs. 100/-
|Maximum
|Rs. 40,000/-
|Daily Point of Sales/e-Commerce Limit
|Minimum
|No such limit
|Maximum
|Rs. 50,000/-
|(Source: sbi.co.in)
SBI charges a fee of Rs 125 plus GST (Goods and Services Tax) as annual maintenance charges for its Classic Debit Card. The charges are subject to revision from time to time, according to the SBI website.

|Issuance and Annual Maintenance Charges - Classic Debit Card
|Particulars
|Charges (Subject to revision from time to time)
|Issuance Charges
|Nil
|Annual Maintenance Charges
|Rs 125/- plus GST
|Card Replacement Charges
|Rs 300/- plus GST
SBI offers many services to its customers through its ATMs. These include cash withdrawal, 'fast cash' - a cash withdrawal option wherein the user gets to choose from a list of pre-defined values, PIN change, balance enquiry, mini-statement. cheque book request and utility bill payment.
|SBI Global International Debit Card
|Domestic
|International
|Daily Cash Limit at ATMs
|Minimum
|Rs. 100/-
|Varies from ATM to ATM
|Maximum
|Rs. 40,000/-
|Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 40,000/-
|Daily Point of Sales/ Online Transaction Limit
|Minimum
|No such limit
|No such limit but subject to local regulations.
|Maximum
|Rs. 75,000/-
|Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 75,000/-
|(Source: sbi.co.in)
The user can also register for IMPS or Inter-mobile Mobile Payment System service at State Bank of India ATMs, according to its website.
|SBI Gold International Debit Card
|Domestic
|International
|Daily Cash Limit at ATMs
|Minimum
|Rs. 100/-
|Varies from ATM to ATM
|Maximum
|Rs. 50,000/-
|Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 50,000/-
|Daily Point of Sales/Online Transaction Limit
|Minimum
|No such limit
|No such limit but subject to local regulations
|Maximum
|Rs. 2,00,000/-
|Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 2,00,000/-
|(Source: sbi.co.in)
IMPS service enables a customer to transfer money to any other person with a registered IMPS number instantly.