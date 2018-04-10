NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
SBI (State Bank of India) ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules Explained

While SBI allows its customers to withdraw up to Rs 40,000 in cash in a day using the Classic Debit Card, higher value cards permit daily withdrawal limits of up to Rs 1 lakh per day.

Your Money | | Updated: April 10, 2018 12:11 IST
SBI or State Bank of India allows its customers to make cash withdrawals of up to Rs 40,000 per day from its ATMs. Using SBI's Classic Debit Card, SBI customers can withdraw up to Rs 40,000 in cash from the bank's network of ATMs, according to the corporate website of India's largest bank - sbi.co.in. SBI offers several types of debit cards such as SBI Classic Debit Card, State Bank ATM-Cum-Debit Card, SBI Global International Debit Card and SBI Gold International Debit Card. For example, SBI Classic Debit Card enables its customers to purchase goods at merchant establishments, make payment online and withdraw cash from ATMs within the country, according to SBI website.

(Also read: Use these SBI toll-free helplines to report unauthorised electronic transfers)

Comments
While SBI allows its customers to withdraw up to Rs 40,000 in cash in a day using the Classic Debit Card, higher value cards permit daily withdrawal limits of up to Rs 1 lakh per day, according to the SBI website.
 
Daily Cash Withdrawal & Transaction Limit
State Bank Classic Debit CardDomestic
Daily Cash Limit at ATMsMinimumRs. 100/-
MaximumRs. 40,000/-
Daily Point of Sales/e-Commerce LimitMinimumNo such limit
MaximumRs. 50,000/-
(Source: sbi.co.in)

SBI charges a fee of Rs 125 plus GST (Goods and Services Tax) as annual maintenance charges for its Classic Debit Card. The charges are subject to revision from time to time, according to the SBI website.

(Also read: SBI bank FD interest rates compared with peers)
 
Issuance and Annual Maintenance Charges - Classic Debit Card 
ParticularsCharges (Subject to revision from time to time)
Issuance ChargesNil
Annual Maintenance ChargesRs 125/- plus GST
Card Replacement ChargesRs 300/- plus GST

SBI offers many services to its customers through its ATMs. These include cash withdrawal, 'fast cash' - a cash withdrawal option wherein the user gets to choose from a list of pre-defined values, PIN change, balance enquiry, mini-statement. cheque book request and utility bill payment.
 
SBI Global International Debit CardDomesticInternational
Daily Cash Limit at ATMsMinimumRs. 100/-Varies from ATM to ATM
MaximumRs. 40,000/-Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 40,000/-
Daily Point of Sales/ Online Transaction LimitMinimumNo such limitNo such limit but subject to local regulations.
MaximumRs. 75,000/-Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 75,000/-
(Source: sbi.co.in)

The user can also register for IMPS or Inter-mobile Mobile Payment System service at State Bank of India ATMs, according to its website.
 
SBI Gold International Debit CardDomesticInternational
Daily Cash Limit at ATMsMinimumRs. 100/-Varies from ATM to ATM
MaximumRs. 50,000/-Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 50,000/-
Daily Point of Sales/Online Transaction LimitMinimumNo such limitNo such limit but subject to local regulations
MaximumRs. 2,00,000/-Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 2,00,000/-
(Source: sbi.co.in)

IMPS service enables a customer to transfer money to any other person with a registered IMPS number instantly.

