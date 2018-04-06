Bank FD Interest Rates: What SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank Offer

When it comes to FDs, many banks offer marginally better rates to senior citizen investors. "Although the bank FDs offer a higher rate to senior citizen, it is only marginal higher than their base rate. However, for a senior citizen, it is still advisable to invest in such risk-free instruments rather than taking exposure on market-related return," Dinesh Rohira, founder and CEO of 5nance.com, an online investment platform, told NDTV.
But what are the latest bank FD interest rates offered by banks?
Indian Overseas Bank is the latest public sector bank bank to revise its fixed deposit rates on term deposits. With effect from April 5, Indian Overseas Bank fixed deposits less than Rs 1 crore with a tenure of one week to five years will earn an interest rate between 4.5 per cent and 6.8 per cent. Senior citizens will continue to receive an additional rate of 0.50 per cent, Indian Overseas Bank said in a press release earlier this week.
Here are different bank FD rates offered by Indian Overseas Bank and some of its larger peers:
Indian Overseas Bank fixed deposit interest rates, as given in its press release dated April 5:
|Period of Deposit
|Interest Rate (%)
|Up to less than Rs 1 crore
|7-14 days (Minimum amount Rs. 1.00 Lakh)
|4.5
|15-29 days
|4.5
|30-45 days
|4.5
|46-60 days
|4.6
|61-90
|4.6
|91-120
|5.25
|121-179
|5.5
|180-269
|5.75
|270 days ---< 1 year
|6.25
|1 years to < 2 years
|6.6
|2 years to < 3 years
|6.75
|3 years and above
|6.8
State Bank of India (SBI) fixed deposit interest rates, according to its website sbi.co.in:
SBI has revised in interest rates on retail domestic term (fixed) deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from March 28, 2018:
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.75
5.75
6.25
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
|180 days to 210 days
6.35
6.35
6.85
6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
|2 years to less than 3 years
6.5
6.6
7
7.1
|3 years to less than 5 years
6.5
6.7
7
7.2
|5 years and up to 10 years
6.5
6.75
7
7.25
ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates according to its website, icicibank.com:
Comments
(Also Read: PPF (Public Provident Fund) Features, Interest Rate, Loan Facility, Partial Withdrawal And More)
Tenure Period
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
|General
|Senior Citizen*
|7 days to 14 days
|4
|4.5
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|6
|46 days to 60 days
|5.75
|6.25
|61 days to 90 days
|6
|6.5
|91 days to 120 days
|6
|6.5
|121 days to 184 days
|6
|6.5
|185 days to 289 days
|6.25
|6.75
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.5
|7
|1 year to 389 days
|6.6
|7.1
|390 days to 2 years
|6.75
|7.25
|2 years 1 day upto 5 years
|6.5
|7
|5 years 1 day upto 10 years
|6.5
|7
|5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)
|6.5
|7
HDFC Bank fixed deposit interest rates, according to its website, hdfcbank.com:
(Also Read: National Pension System: 10 Things To Know Before March 31, 2018)
Period
|< 1 Crore
|Interest Rate
|**Senior Citizen Rates
|(per annum)
|(per annum)
|7 - 14 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|15 - 29 days
|4.25%
|4.75%
|30 - 45 days
|5.50%
|6.00%
|46 - 60 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|61 - 90 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|91 days - 6 months
|5.75%
|6.25%
|6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|6 mnths 4 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 mnths 4 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 months 16 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|9 months 17 days < 1 Year
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 Year
|6.75%
|7.25%
|1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|1 year 4 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 Year 16 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 year 17 days - 2 Years
|6.25%
|6.75%
|2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|2 Years 16 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|2 years 17 days - 3 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|3 years 1day - 5 years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
A wide range of maturity options, guaranteed returns and facilities such as premature withdrawal make bank fixed deposits or FDs one of the most popular investment options. An investor can apply for a fixed deposit from a bank of his or her choice.