Profit
Home | Your Money

Bank FD Interest Rates: What SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank Offer

Traditionally a choice of investors with a low-risk appetite, bank FDs offer a safe source of investment unlike their equity-related peers.

Your Money | | Updated: April 06, 2018 22:44 IST
Bank FDs guarantee a fixed interest rate irrespective of market uncertainties, say financial experts

Bank FDs or bank fixed deposits have been a favourite instrument to park surplus money for many investors. Traditionally a choice of investors with a low-risk appetite, bank FDs offer a safe source of investment unlike their equity-related peers. Market-linked instruments such as stocks and equity funds may be attractive for many but they are unable to offer fixed returns, say financial experts. Bank FDs or bank fixed deposits, on the other hand, guarantee a fixed interest rate irrespective of market uncertainties. That is why an investor looking to play safe generally prefers an FD over other instruments.

When it comes to FDs, many banks offer marginally better rates to senior citizen investors. "Although the bank FDs offer a higher rate to senior citizen, it is only marginal higher than their base rate. However, for a senior citizen, it is still advisable to invest in such risk-free instruments rather than taking exposure on market-related return," Dinesh Rohira, founder and CEO of 5nance.com, an online investment platform, told NDTV.

But what are the latest bank FD interest rates offered by banks?

Indian Overseas Bank is the latest public sector bank bank to revise its fixed deposit rates on term deposits. With effect from April 5, Indian Overseas Bank fixed deposits less than Rs 1 crore with a tenure of one week to five years will earn an interest rate between 4.5 per cent and 6.8 per cent. Senior citizens will continue to receive an additional rate of 0.50 per cent, Indian Overseas Bank said in a press release earlier this week.

Here are different bank FD rates offered by Indian Overseas Bank and some of its larger peers:

Indian Overseas Bank fixed deposit interest rates, as given in its press release dated April 5:
 
Period of DepositInterest Rate (%)
 Up to less than Rs 1 crore
7-14 days (Minimum amount Rs. 1.00 Lakh)4.5
15-29 days4.5
30-45 days4.5
46-60 days4.6
61-904.6
91-1205.25
121-1795.5
180-2695.75
270 days ---< 1 year6.25
1 years to < 2 years6.6
2 years to < 3 years6.75
3 years and above6.8

State Bank of India (SBI) fixed deposit interest rates, according to its website sbi.co.in:

SBI has revised in interest rates on retail domestic term (fixed) deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from March 28, 2018: 

(All figures in % per annum)
 
TenorsExisting for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
7 days to 45 days
5.75
5.75
6.25
6.25
46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
180 days to 210 days
6.35
6.35
6.85
6.85
211 days to less than 1 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
1 year to less than 2 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
2 years to less than 3 years
6.5
6.6
7
7.1
3 years to less than 5 years
6.5
6.7
7
7.2
5 years and up to 10 years
6.5
6.75
7
7.25

ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates according to its website, icicibank.com:

(Also Read: PPF (Public Provident Fund) Features, Interest Rate, Loan Facility, Partial Withdrawal And More)
 
Tenure Period
Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.67.1
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day upto 5 years6.57
5 years 1 day upto 10 years6.57
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)6.57

HDFC Bank fixed deposit interest rates, according to its website, hdfcbank.com:

(Also Read: National Pension System: 10 Things To Know Before March 31, 2018)
 
Period
< 1 Crore
Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates 
(per annum)(per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.50%6.00%
46 - 60 days5.75%6.25%
61 - 90 days5.75%6.25%
91 days - 6 months5.75%6.25%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 16 days6.25%6.75%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.25%6.75%
1 Year6.75%7.25%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.75%7.25%
1 year 4 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.25%6.75%
1 Year 16 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years6.25%6.75%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days6.00%6.50%
2 Years 16 days6.00%6.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years6.00%6.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years6.00%6.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

A wide range of maturity options, guaranteed returns and facilities such as premature withdrawal make bank fixed deposits or FDs one of the most popular investment options. An investor can apply for a fixed deposit from a bank of his or her choice.

