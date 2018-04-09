SBI Toll-Free Helplines To Report Unauthorised Electronic Transfers

Here are five things to know:
1. In a communication to its customers advising them to use their cards safely, SBI shared helpline numbers 1800-425-3800/1800-11-2211.
2. SBI urged its customers to use the toll free numbers for notifying any unauthorized electronic transaction "immediately".
3. SBI said the longer the time taken to notify, the higher would be "the risk of loss to you".
4. SBI further said: "Do not provide confidential information such as PIN number, card number and CVV.
5. The CVV number is provided by the customer as proof that he or she is in possession of the card physically while making an electronic transaction.
State Bank of India NEFT, RTGS transaction charges
According to SBI's corporate website - sbi.co.in, the country's largest bank offers NEFT and RTGS transactions at the following charges.
|NEFT
|Up to Rs 10,000
|Rs.2.50
|Up to Rs 1.00 lakh
|Rs.5.00
|Above Rs 1.00 lakh to Rs 2.00 lakh
|Rs.15.00
|Above Rs 2.00 lakh
|Rs.25.00
|RTGS Customer Transactions (R-41)
|From 0900 to 1200
|Rs 2.00 lakh to Rs 5.00 lakh
|Rs.25
|Above Rs 5.00 lakh
|Rs.51
|After 1200 to 1530
|Rs 2.00 lakh to Rs 5.00 lakh
|Rs.26
|Above Rs 5.00 lakh
|Rs.52
|After 1530 up to 16.30 (on weekdays)
|Rs 2.00 lakh to Rs 5.00 lakh
|Rs 31
|Above Rs 5.00 lakh
|Rs 56
|RTGS Inter-Bank Transactions (R-42)
|From 0900 to 1200
|Rs 2.00 lakh to Rs 5.00 lakh
|Rs 25
|Above Rs 5.00 lakh
|Rs 51
|After 1200 to 1530
|Rs 2.00 lakh to Rs 5.00 lakh
|Rs 26
|Above Rs 5.00 lakh
|Rs 52
|After 1530 up to 16.30 (on weekdays)
|Rs 2.00 lakh to Rs 5.00 lakh
|Rs 31
|Above Rs 5.00 lakh
|Rs 56
|(Source: sbi.co.in)
NEFT or National Electronic Fund Transfer and RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) are two popular modes of wire or electronic transfers. While NEFT works on a batch-based system, wherein transactions are carried out in batches at pre-scheduled intervals several times a day, RTGS is instant. RTGS is usually preferred for high value transactions.