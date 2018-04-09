NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Your Money

SBI Toll-Free Helplines To Report Unauthorised Electronic Transfers

SBI urged its customers to use the toll free numbers for notifying any unauthorized electronic transaction "immediately".

Your Money | | Updated: April 09, 2018 12:43 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SBI Toll-Free Helplines To Report Unauthorised Electronic Transfers

SBI shared helpline numbers 1800-425-3800/1800-11-2211 for notifying any unauthorized electronic transfer

SBI or State Bank of India has informed its customers about telephone helplines they can use in case of any unauthorised electronic transactions. An electronic transaction or wire transfer refers to transfer of funds from one bank account to another bank account that occurs electronically, through use of computer-based systems without the direct intervention of bank staff. "If you are a victim of any unauthorised electronic transaction, notify the bank immediately. Call on the toll-free numbers mentioned below to get your #problem redressed at the earliest," SBI, the country's largest bank, said on microblogging site Twitter.

Here are five things to know:

1. In a communication to its customers advising them to use their cards safely, SBI shared helpline numbers 1800-425-3800/1800-11-2211.

(Also read: Latest bank FD interest rates by SBI, other banks)

2. SBI urged its customers to use the toll free numbers for notifying any unauthorized electronic transaction "immediately".

sbi toll free helpline twitter
3. SBI said the longer the time taken to notify, the higher would be "the risk of loss to you".

4. SBI further said: "Do not provide confidential information such as PIN number, card number and CVV.

5. The CVV number is provided by the customer as proof that he or she is in possession of the card physically while making an electronic transaction.

Comments
State Bank of India NEFT, RTGS transaction charges

According to SBI's corporate website - sbi.co.in, the country's largest bank offers NEFT and RTGS transactions at the following charges.
 
NEFT
Up to Rs 10,000Rs.2.50
Up to Rs 1.00 lakhRs.5.00
Above Rs 1.00 lakh to Rs 2.00 lakhRs.15.00
Above Rs 2.00 lakhRs.25.00
RTGS Customer Transactions (R-41)
From 0900 to 1200 
Rs 2.00 lakh to Rs 5.00 lakhRs.25
Above Rs 5.00 lakhRs.51
After 1200 to 1530 
Rs 2.00 lakh to Rs 5.00 lakhRs.26
Above Rs 5.00 lakhRs.52
After 1530 up to 16.30 (on weekdays) 
Rs 2.00 lakh to Rs 5.00 lakhRs 31
Above Rs 5.00 lakhRs 56
RTGS Inter-Bank Transactions (R-42) 
From 0900 to 1200 
Rs 2.00 lakh to Rs 5.00 lakhRs 25
Above Rs 5.00 lakhRs 51
After 1200 to 1530 
Rs 2.00 lakh to Rs 5.00 lakhRs 26
Above Rs 5.00 lakhRs 52
After 1530 up to 16.30 (on weekdays) 
Rs 2.00 lakh to Rs 5.00 lakhRs 31
Above Rs 5.00 lakhRs 56
(Source: sbi.co.in)

NEFT or National Electronic Fund Transfer and RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) are two popular modes of wire or electronic transfers. While NEFT works on a batch-based system, wherein transactions are carried out in batches at pre-scheduled intervals several times a day, RTGS is instant. RTGS is usually preferred for high value transactions.

Trending

SBI electronic transferSBI NEFT RTGS

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top