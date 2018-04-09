SBI Toll-Free Helplines To Report Unauthorised Electronic Transfers SBI urged its customers to use the toll free numbers for notifying any unauthorized electronic transaction "immediately".

SBI or State Bank of India has informed its customers about telephone helplines they can use in case of any unauthorised electronic transactions. An electronic transaction or wire transfer refers to transfer of funds from one bank account to another bank account that occurs electronically, through use of computer-based systems without the direct intervention of bank staff. "If you are a victim of any unauthorised electronic transaction, notify the bank immediately. Call on the toll-free numbers mentioned below to get your #problem redressed at the earliest," SBI, the country's largest bank , said on microblogging site Twitter.1. In a communication to its customers advising them to use their cards safely, SBI shared helpline numbers 1800-425-3800/1800-11-2211.2. SBI urged its customers to use the toll free numbers for notifying any unauthorized electronic transaction "immediately".3. SBI said the longer the time taken to notify, the higher would be "the risk of loss to you".4. SBI further said: "Do not provide confidential information such as PIN number, card number and CVV.5. The CVV number is provided by the customer as proof that he or she is in possession of the card physically while making an electronic transaction. State Bank of India NEFT, RTGS transaction chargesAccording to SBI's corporate website - sbi.co.in, the country's largest bank offers NEFT and RTGS transactions at the following charges.NEFT or National Electronic Fund Transfer and RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) are two popular modes of wire or electronic transfers. While NEFT works on a batch-based system, wherein transactions are carried out in batches at pre-scheduled intervals several times a day, RTGS is instant. RTGS is usually preferred for high value transactions.