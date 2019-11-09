NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

From November 10, SBI To Pay Lower Interest Rates On These Fixed Deposits

SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rate: SBI has reduced the interest rate applicable to fixed deposits of one year to less than two years by 15 basis points.

Your Money | Edited by | Updated: November 09, 2019 14:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
From November 10, SBI To Pay Lower Interest Rates On These Fixed Deposits

SBI fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore for one to two years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.25%


State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits in select maturity options. The new interest rates on term deposits - or fixed deposits - will come into effect from November 10, according to a press release by the country's largest bank, SBI. The decision to revise the term deposit interest rates is "in view of adequate liquidity in the system", State Bank of India said in its statement dated November 8. The new interest rates are applicable to retail as well as bulk term deposits.

Here are the interest rates applicable to retail and bulk fixed deposits with effect from November 10:

Retail domestic term deposits (below Rs 2 crore)

Maturity periodExisting interest rateRevised interest rate (with effect from November 10)
PublicSenior citizenPublicSenior citizen
Seven to 45 days4.5%5%4.5%5%
46 days to 179 days5.5%6%5.5%6%
180 days to 210 days5.8%6.3%5.8%6.3%
211 days to less than one year5.8%6.3%5.8%6.3%
One year to less than two years6.4%6.9%6.25%6.75%
Two years to less than three years6.25%6.75%6.25%6.75%
Three years to less than five years6.25%6.75%6.25%6.75%
Five years and up to 10 years6.25%6.75%6.25%6.75%

SBI has reduced the interest rate applicable to retail term deposits (FDs below Rs 2 crore) of one year to less than two years by 15 basis points (to 6.25 per cent for the general public and 6.75 per cent to the senior citizen, from 6.4 per cent and 6.9 per cent respectively), according to the statement.

Domestic Bulk Term Deposits (Rs 2 crore and above)

Maturity periodExisting interest rateRevised interest rate (with effect from November 10)
PublicSenior citizenPublicSenior citizen
Seven to 45 days4.3%4.8%4%4.5%
46 days to 179 days5.3%5.8%4.75%5.25%
180 days to 210 days5.7%6.2%5.25%5.75%
211 days to less than one year5.7%6.2%5.25%5.75%
One year to less than two years6%6.5%5.25%5.75%
Two years to less than three years6%6.5%5.25%5.75%
Three years to less than five years5.75%6.25%5.25%5.75%
Five years and up to 10 years5.75%6.25%5.25%5.75%

The bank has lowered the interest rates applicable to fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore by 30-75 basis points.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SBI interest rateSBI fixed deposit

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ayodhya Case VerdictAyodhyaAyodhya Mandir Ayodhya Verdict LiveDevendra FadnavisAyodhya CaseKartarpur CorridorKartarpur CorridorAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusBala MovieAnti Pollution MaskAyodhya VerdictAyodhya Newsबाबरी मस्जिद

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top