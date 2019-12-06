India's Top Five Banks Offer These Interest Rates On Fixed Deposit (FD). Compare Rates Here

SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank offer a range of FD maturities starting at 7 days

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank today provide a range of maturity options for retail fixed deposits. Five of the country's largest banks by market value provide interest rates to the tune of 3.5-6.70 per cent to the general public, and 3.5-7.20 per cent to the senior citizens on term deposits - or fixed deposits - below Rs 2 crore, according to their websites. State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, provides eight maturity options for such FDs, ranging from seven days to 10 years.

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by the country's top five banks (by market capitalisation) on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore (retail fixed deposits):

SBI Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From November 10) Public Senior Citizen Seven to 45 days 4.50% 5% 46 to 179 days 5.50% 6% 180 to 210 days 5.80% 6.30% 211 days to less than one year 5.80% 6.30% One year to less than two years 6.25% 6.75% Two years to less than three years 6.25% 6.75% Three years to less than five years 6.25% 6.75% Five years and up to 10 years 6.25% 6.75% (Source: sbi.com)

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From November 16) Public Senior Citizen Seven to 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 to 29 days 4.00% 4.50% 30 to 45 days 4.90% 5.40% 46 to 60 days 5.40% 5.90% 61 to 90 days 5.40% 5.90% 91 days to six months 5.40% 5.90% Six months and one day to nine months 5.80% 6.30% Nine months and one day to less than one year 6.05% 6.55% One year 6.30% 6.80% One year and one day to two years 6.30% 6.80% Two years and one day to three years 6.40% 6.90% Three years and one day to five years 6.30% 6.80% Five years and one day to 10 years 6.30% 6.80% (Source: hdfcbank.com)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From November 27) Public Senior Citizen Seven to 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 to 30 days 4.00% 4.50% 31 to 45 days 4.75% 5.25% 46 to 90 days 5.25% 5.75% 91 to 120 days 5.40% 5.90% 121 to 179 days 5.40% 5.90% 180 days 5.75% 6.25% 181 to 269 days 5.80% 6.30% 270 days 5.80% 6.30% 271 to 363 days 6.05% 6.55% 364 days 6.05% 6.55% 365 to 389 days 6.30% 6.80% 390 days (12 months and 25 days) 6.30% 6.80% 391 days to less than 23 months 6.30% 6.80% 23 months 6.30% 6.80% 23 months and one day to less than two years 6.30% 6.80% Two years to less than three years 6.25% 6.75% Three years and above but less than four years 6.20% 6.70% Four years and above but less than five years 6.20% 6.70% Five years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 6.10% 6.60% (Source: kotak.com)

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From November 20) Public Senior Citizen Seven to 14 days 4% 4.50% 15 to 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 to 45 days 5% 5.50% 46 to 60 days 5.50% 6% 61 to 90 days 5.50% 6% 91 to 120 days 5.50% 6% 121 to 184 days 5.50% 6% 185 to 289 days 5.75% 6.25% 290 days to less than one year 6% 6.50% One year to 389 days 6.35% 6.85% 390 days to less than 18 months 6.35% 6.85% 18 months to two years 6.60% 7.10% Two years and one day up to three years 6.60% 7.10% Three years and one day up to five years 6.60% 7.10% Five years and one day up to 10 years 6.60% 7.10% Five years tax-saver FD 6.60% 7.10% (Source: icicibank.com)

Axis Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From November 26) Public Senior Citizen Seven to 14 days 3.50% 3.50% 15 to 29 days 4.25% 4.25% 30 to 45 days 5% 5% 46 to 60 days 5.50% 5.50% 61 days to less than three months 5.50% 5.50% Three months to less than four months 5.50% 5.50% F\our months to less than five months 5.50% 5.50% Five months to less than six months 5.50% 5.50% Six months to less than seven months 5.85% 6.10% Seven months to less than eight months 5.85% 6.10% Eight months to less than nine months 5.85% 6.10% Nine months to less than 10 months 6.10% 6.35% 10 months to less than 11 months 6.10% 6.35% 11 months to less than 11 months and 25 days 6.10% 6.35% 11 months and 25 days to less than one year 6.50% 6.75% One year to less than one year and five days 6.40% 7.05% One year and five days to less than one year and 11 days 6.40% 7.05% One year and 11 days to less than one year and 25 days 6.40% 7.05% One year and 25 days to less than 13 months 6.50% 7.15% 13 to less than 14 months 6.40% 7.05% 14 to less than 15 months 6.40% 7.05% 15 to less than 16 months 6.40% 7.05% 16 to less than 17 months 6.40% 7.05% 17 to less than 18 months 6.40% 7.05% 18 months to less than two years 6.65% 7.30% Two years to less than 30 months 6.70% 7.35% 30 months to less than three years 6.70% 7.20% Three years to less than five years 6.70% 7.20% Five years to less than 10 years 6.70% 7.20% (Source: Axis Bank)

Investment in fixed deposits with a maturity period of five years offers income tax benefit up to Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Interest income, however, is subject to income tax.