India's Top Five Banks Offer These Interest Rates On Fixed Deposit (FD). Compare Rates Here

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: India's five largest banks by M-Cap offer interest up to 7.2% on FDs below Rs 2 crore. Compare FD interest rates here.

SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank offer a range of FD maturities starting at 7 days

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank today provide a range of maturity options for retail fixed deposits. Five of the country's largest banks by market value provide interest rates to the tune of 3.5-6.70 per cent to the general public, and 3.5-7.20 per cent to the senior citizens on term deposits - or fixed deposits - below Rs 2 crore, according to their websites. State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, provides eight maturity options for such FDs, ranging from seven days to 10 years.

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by the country's top five banks (by market capitalisation) on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore (retail fixed deposits):

SBI Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity PeriodInterest Rate (With Effect From November 10)
PublicSenior Citizen
Seven to 45 days4.50%5%
46 to 179 days5.50%6%
180 to 210 days5.80%6.30%
211 days to less than one year5.80%6.30%
One year to less than two years6.25%6.75%
Two years to less than three years6.25%6.75%
Three years to less than five years6.25%6.75%
Five years and up to 10 years6.25%6.75%
(Source: sbi.com)

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity PeriodInterest Rate (With Effect From November 16)
PublicSenior Citizen
Seven to 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 to 29 days4.00%4.50%
30 to 45 days4.90%5.40%
46 to 60 days5.40%5.90%
61 to 90 days5.40%5.90%
91 days to six months5.40%5.90%
Six months and one day to nine months5.80%6.30%
Nine months and one day to less than one year6.05%6.55%
One year6.30%6.80%
One year and one day to two years6.30%6.80%
Two years and one day to three years6.40%6.90%
Three years and one day to five years6.30%6.80%
Five years and one day to 10 years6.30%6.80%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity PeriodInterest Rate (With Effect From November 27)
PublicSenior Citizen
Seven to 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 to 30 days4.00%4.50%
31 to 45 days4.75%5.25%
46 to 90 days5.25%5.75%
91 to 120 days5.40%5.90%
121 to 179 days5.40%5.90%
180 days5.75%6.25%
181 to 269 days5.80%6.30%
270 days5.80%6.30%
271 to 363 days6.05%6.55%
364 days6.05%6.55%
365 to 389 days6.30%6.80%
390 days (12 months and 25 days)6.30%6.80%
391 days to less than 23 months6.30%6.80%
23 months6.30%6.80%
23 months and one day to less than two years6.30%6.80%
Two years to less than three years6.25%6.75%
Three years and above but less than four years6.20%6.70%
Four years and above but less than five years6.20%6.70%
Five years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years6.10%6.60%
(Source: kotak.com)

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity PeriodInterest Rate (With Effect From November 20)
PublicSenior Citizen
Seven to 14 days4%4.50%
15 to 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 to 45 days5%5.50%
46 to 60 days5.50%6%
61 to 90 days5.50%6%
91 to 120 days5.50%6%
121 to 184 days5.50%6%
185 to 289 days5.75%6.25%
290 days to less than one year6%6.50%
One year to 389 days6.35%6.85%
390 days to less than 18 months6.35%6.85%
18 months to two years6.60%7.10%
Two years and one day up to three years6.60%7.10%
Three years and one day up to five years6.60%7.10%
Five years and one day up to 10 years6.60%7.10%
Five years tax-saver FD6.60%7.10%
(Source: icicibank.com)

Axis Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity PeriodInterest Rate (With Effect From November 26)
PublicSenior Citizen
Seven to 14 days3.50%3.50%
15 to 29 days4.25%4.25%
30 to 45 days5%5%
46 to 60 days5.50%5.50%
61 days to less than three months5.50%5.50%
Three months to less than four months5.50%5.50%
F\our months to less than five months5.50%5.50%
Five months to less than six months5.50%5.50%
Six months to less than seven months5.85%6.10%
Seven months to less than eight months5.85%6.10%
Eight months to less than nine months5.85%6.10%
Nine months to less than 10 months6.10%6.35%
10 months to less than 11 months6.10%6.35%
11 months to less than 11 months and 25 days6.10%6.35%
11 months and 25 days to less than one year6.50%6.75%
One year to less than one year and five days6.40%7.05%
One year and five days to less than one year and 11 days6.40%7.05%
One year and 11 days to less than one year and 25 days6.40%7.05%
One year and 25 days to less than 13 months6.50%7.15%
13 to less than 14 months6.40%7.05%
14 to less than 15 months6.40%7.05%
15 to less than 16 months6.40%7.05%
16 to less than 17 months6.40%7.05%
17 to less than 18 months6.40%7.05%
18 months to less than two years6.65%7.30%
Two years to less than 30 months6.70%7.35%
30 months to less than three years6.70%7.20%
Three years to less than five years6.70%7.20%
Five years to less than 10 years6.70%7.20%
(Source: Axis Bank)

Investment in fixed deposits with a maturity period of five years offers income tax benefit up to Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Interest income, however, is subject to income tax.

  • Banks revise fixed deposit interest rates from time to time
  • SBI offers eight maturity options for fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore
  • Fixed deposits of five-year lock-in period offer income tax benefits

