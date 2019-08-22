SBI ATM Withdrawal Rules And Charges For Services

State Bank of India or SBI, country's largest lender by assets, has a network of more than 50,000 ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) across the country. Customers can transact free of cost up to the stipulated limit at the ATMs of any State Bank group using any bank ATM-cum-debit card, according to bank's website- sbi.co.in. The bank charges customers for transactions at ATMs over and above these permitted number of free transactions allowed in a month. SBI also charges customers for issuance and annual maintenance of an ATM-cum-debit card.

Given below are key things to know about SBI ATM-cum-bebit card services, their transaction limits and charges:

SBI offers several types of debit cards such as SBI Classic Debit Card, SBI Global International Debit Card, SBI My Card International Debit card and SBI Gold International Debit Card. SBI offers many services to its customers through its ATMs. These include cash withdrawal, 'fast cash', PIN change, balance enquiry, mini-statement, cheque book request and utility bill payment, according to its website. SBI ATMs 'fast cash' service enables customers to withdraw any preferred amount. The options in the denomination of 100, 200, 500, 1000, 2000, 3000, 5000, 10,000 are available, according to SBI. The user can also register for Inter-mobile Mobile Payment System service or IMPS at State Bank of India ATMs. SBI ATM cards enable customers to make cash withdrawals up to a certain limit such as SBI Classic debit card allows customers to withdraw up to Rs 20,000 per day, and make online transactions up to Rs 50,000 per day, according to the bank's website. SBI's Global International debit card allows customers to withdraw up to Rs 40,000 per day, and make online transactions up to Rs 75,000 per day. Higher value cards permit daily withdrawal limits of up to Rs 1 lakh per day, according to SBI. As per Reserve Bank of India's guidelines, an individual is allowed three free transactions in metro cities and five free transactions in a month apart from metro cities. After an individual exceeds the limit of maximum free financial transaction allowed by SBI, they are charged a certain amount. On top of this, SBI charges an annual maintenance fee on possession of an ATM card. The bank charges Rs 125 ( exclusive of GST charges) for annual mainteance of Classic debit card. The card replacement charges for such cards are kept at Rs 300 plus GST. For its Global international card, the bank charges Rs 175 plus GST as annual maintenance charge. The card replacement charges are kept at Rs 300 plus GST.

