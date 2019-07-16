How To Make SBI Credit Card Payment Through ATM

The payment is credited to the account within 4 working days, according to sbi.co.in.

State Bank of India or SBI users can make credit card payments through their SBI ATM cards. The bill payment through an SBI ATM enables customer to pay their credit card dues from over 26,000 ATMs without any extra charges, according to lender's website- sbi.co.in. ATMs are available 24x7, which means one can make the payment at convenience. With this facility, one can free himself/herself from the hassle of dropping and tracking cheques, the lender mentioned. The payment is credited to the account within 4 working days.

How to register your SBI credit cards at SBI ATMs

Step 1: Insert the ATM card. Select the option 'Services'

Step 2: Now, select the option 'Bill Pay'

Step 3: Select the option 'SBI Credit Cards'

Step 4: Select the option 'Credit Card Registration'

Step 5: Enter the desired 'SBI Credit Card Number'

SBI credit card registration request will be sent for processing. Registration is a one-time activity. After completing the registration, the user will have to wait for one working day/ 24 hours, to make a payment. He/she can make the SBI credit card payment at any State Bank ATM from the next working day, according to SBI.

How to make SBI credit card payment via SBI ATMs

Step 1: Insert the ATM card

Step 2: Select the option 'Services'

Step 3: Select the option 'Bill Pay'

Step 4: Select the option 'SBI Credit Cards'

Step 5: Select the option 'SBI Credit Payment'

Step 6: On accessing the SBI credit card menu, select the SBI credit card you wish to pay for. You would be able to view the last 7 digits of the successfully registered SBI credit card.

Step 7: Enter the amount that you wish to pay. Enter the amount in round figures only

Step 8: Select 'Pay' to debit the State Bank Saving Bank/Current Account

