SBI ATM Rules: Free Transactions, Withdrawal Limit, Other Details Here

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, allows its customers to withdraw cash from its large network Automatic Teller Machines (ATM), SBI noted on its website- sbi.co.in. State Bank of India has a network of over 50,000 ATMs across India and allows its customers to transact free of cost at the ATMs. Apart from SBI customers, individuals who hold cards issued by other banks displaying Maestro, Master Card, Cirrus, VISA and VISA Electron logos can also withdraw cash from SBI ATMs. International card holders of other banks can also use cards issued by banks displaying Maestro, Master Card, Cirrus, VISA and VISA Electron to withdraw cash from State Bank of India ATM machines, SBI added.

Here are rules, transaction charges, withdrawal limits applicable to State Bank of India ATM cards:

State Bank of India allows its customers to withdraw up to Rs 40,000 per day in case of Classic Debit Card. However, higher value cards permit withdrawal limits of up to Rs 1 lakh per day, according to SBI's website.

Apart from cash withdrawal, SBI customers can check balance of their bank account, change their PIN number of ATM, generate mini statement, make credit card payments and also send cash in a flash from one SBI Debit Card to the other.

SBI customers can also generate request for a cheque book, make bill payments, mobile bank registration and register themselves for the IMPS service.

SBI customers can use their ATM cards at other bank ATMs as well. As per Reserve Bank of India's guidelines, an individual is allowed three free transactions in metro cities and five free transactions in a month apart from metro cities.

After an individual exceeds the limit of maximum free financial transaction allowed by SBI they are charged Rs 17 including taxes, SBI noted on its website.

