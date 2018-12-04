Rupee Loses 9 Paise Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

INR Vs USD: The dollar index softened 0.3 per cent to 96.718.

The rupee fell by 9 paise to 70.55 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Losses in the domestic currency came amid rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar. Trading in the rupee was cautious amid the ongoing two-day meeting of the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy decision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). On Monday, the rupee had settled 88 paise lower at 70.46 against the dollar to register its biggest single-day loss in more than three months.