Sensex Down Over 50 Points; Nifty Gains Marginally

The key domestic benchmarks traded mixed in opening trade on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 36,290.48 against its last close of 36,241. The Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) started at 10,930.70, as compared to its previous close of 10,883. At 9:18 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 36,187.63, down 53.37 points or 0.15 per cent but the 50-scrip Nifty was at 10,887.60, with a gain of 3.85 points or 0.04 per cent.

The top five Nifty gainers were ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and UltraTech Cement.

Asian shares fell in early trade as a relief rally sparked by a truce in the US-China trade war gave way to doubts on whether the two countries are able to resolve their differences before a 90-day deadline.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.2 per cent as the Australian market gave up 0.5 per cent and Seoul's Kospi fell 0.6 per cent, reported news agency Reuters.

In contrast to the retreat in equity markets, oil prices continued to rise after surging 4 per cent the day before ahead of a key OPEC meeting that is expected to lead to supply cuts.

US crude was 0.5 per cent higher at $53.23 per barrel. Brent crude futures settled at $61.69 a barrel on Monday, reported Reuters. (With agency inputs)