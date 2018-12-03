NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Forex

Rupee Off 4-Month High, Posts Biggest Single-Day Loss In 3 Months: 10 Points

Monday's fall of 1.3 per cent against the greenback also marked the rupee's sharpest loss registered in a single session since August 13 this year.

Forex | | Updated: December 03, 2018 19:34 IST
Rupee vs dollar: The rupee registered a weekly gain of 25 paise against the greenback

The rupee moved lower by 88 paise to end at 70.46 against the dollar on Monday, marking the first lower closing in past four days. Monday's fall of 1.3 per cent against the greenback also marked the rupee's sharpest loss registered in a single session since August 13 this year. A recovery in crude oil prices and strength in the dollar against major peers overseas weighed on the rupee, according to analysts. The rupee had risen by 129 paise against the US currency in past four sessions, and settled at a four-month high of 69.58 on Friday.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. Crude oil prices jumped by more than 5 per cent after the US and China agreed to a 90-day truce in a trade dispute. Brent - the global benchmark for crude oil - rose by $3.14 to hit $62.60 at the day's highest level.
  2. In the G20 meeting during the weekend, China and the US agreed not to impose additional trade tariffs for at least 90 days while they hold talks to resolve existing disputes. The trade war between the world's two biggest economies has weighed heavily on global trade, sparking concerns of an economic slowdown.
  3. The spike in crude oil price comes ahead of a key OPEC or Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting this week, in which the producers' group is expected to reduce supply.
  4. Analysts say weak macroeconomic data along with rising oil prices dragged the currency lower.
  5. "The rupee has declined on account of sharp rebound in the crude oil prices in the international market. Further India's GDP and fiscal deficit data disappointed the market. Hence the rupee is under pressure," said Rushabh Maru, research analyst, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.
  6. GDP growth slowed to 7.1 per cent in the July-September, from 8.2 per cent in the previous quarter, official data showed last week. Separate data showed that the full-year fiscal deficit target of Rs 6.24 lakh crore was breached at October-end, mainly on account of lower revenue collections.
  7. Investors will closely watch the outcomes of key Reserve Bank of India and OPEC meetings, say analysts.
  8. “The rupee is underperforming as crude prices have ticked higher... The quantum of cut will only be revealed in the OPEC meeting later this week,” said IFA Global, a forex advisory firm.
  9. The central bank is due to release its bi-monthly policy statement on Wednesday. The RBI is likely to raise interest rates once next year, after raising them twice this year, according to a poll by news agency Reuters.
  10. Meanwhile, equity markets registered mild gains on Monday, with key indices Sensex and Nifty rising for the sixth consecutive session.


