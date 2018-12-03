Rupee Off 4-Month High, Posts Biggest Single-Day Loss In 3 Months: 10 Points

Rupee vs dollar: The rupee registered a weekly gain of 25 paise against the greenback

The rupee moved lower by 88 paise to end at 70.46 against the dollar on Monday, marking the first lower closing in past four days. Monday's fall of 1.3 per cent against the greenback also marked the rupee's sharpest loss registered in a single session since August 13 this year. A recovery in crude oil prices and strength in the dollar against major peers overseas weighed on the rupee, according to analysts. The rupee had risen by 129 paise against the US currency in past four sessions, and settled at a four-month high of 69.58 on Friday.