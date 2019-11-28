Reliance Industries Market Capitalisation Crosses Rs 10 Lakh Crore

Reliance Industries had only last month hit the market value of Rs 9 lakh crore for the first time ever

Highlights Reliance Industries shares rise as much as 0.73% to Rs 1,581.25 on BSE At day's high, RIL's market value touches Rs 10.02 lakh crore TCS market value Rs 7.84 lakh crore, HDFC Bank Rs 7.02 lakh crore

Reliance Industries' market capitalisation on Thursday touched the Rs 10 lakh crore mark for the first time ever. Reliance Industries shares registered mild gains, touching Rs 1,581.25 apiece on the BSE at the strongest level in morning deals. At that level, the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's market value - or MCap - touched Rs 10,02,373.86 crore, stock exchange data showed. At Wednesday's closing price of Rs 1,569.75, RIL's market value had stood at Rs 9,95,083.87 crore, the data showed.

Reliance Industries had only last month crossed the market capitalisation of Rs 9 lakh crore for the first time ever, becoming the country's most valuable company.

In terms of most valuable Indian companies, behind the oil-to-telecom conglomerate is Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - the country's largest IT services exporter - with a market value of Rs 7,84,210.88 crore at the day's strongest mark. TCS shares rose as much as 1.78 per cent during the session.

Company Market Capitalisation At Intraday High (In Lakh Crore Rupees) Reliance Industries 10.02 TCS 7.84 HDFC Bank 7.02 Hindustan Unilever 4.54 HDFC 4.05 ICICI Bank 3.33 SBI 3.11 (Source: BSE data)

Next on the list, and close behind TCS, is HDFC Bank with a market value of Rs 7.02 lakh crore, the data showed. HDFC Bank tops the list of lenders in India in terms of market capitalisation. Its market value stands more than double compared with that of State Bank of India, which is the country's largest lender in terms of assets.

At 10:34 am, the Reliance Industries stock traded 0.38 per cent higher at Rs 1,575.70, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was up 0.13 per cent. TCS shares were up 1.34 per cent at Rs 2,081.00 apiece on the BSE at the time.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.