All You Need To Know About Reliance Jio Top Up Plans, 4G Data Vouchers

Reliance Jio Recharge: Jio top up plans start from Rs 10 while 4G data vouchers start from Rs 11.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers wireless telecom services under the brand name Jio, among its various recharge packs also offers top up recharge plans and 4G data vouchers for high speed internet, according to its website www.jio.com. Reliance Jio top up plans start from Rs 10 while 4G data vouchers start from Rs 11. Reliance Jio which started its telecom services in September 2016 is the newest telecom services company in India and has disrupted the telecom industry by offering aggressively priced recharge plans for high speed internet data and free voice calls. (Also Read: Reliance Jio 1.5 GB, 2 GB Data Packs: Recharge Plans, Prices, Benefits And Other Details)

Here are details about Reliance Jio top up plans and 4G data vouchers:

Reliance Jio Top Up Plans

Rs 10 recharge plan: Reliance Jio's Rs 10 recharge plan offers talktime of Rs 7.70 and comes with unlimited validity, according to its website.

Rs 20 recharge plan: By recharging with Rs 20 Reliance Jio subscribers get talktime of Rs 15.39 for unlimited validity.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: 2 GB Per Day Data Plans Compared Here

Rs 50 recharge plan: Reliance Jio's Rs 50 recharge plan offers talktime of Rs 40.48 and comes with unlimited validity.

Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers:

Rs 11 recharge plan: By recharging with Rs 11 Reliance Jio subscribers get unlimited 400 MB of high speed internet data with validity of the existing plan, according to its website.

Rs 21 recharge plan: Reliance Jio's Rs 21 recharge plan gives 1 GB of high speed internet data with validity of the existing plan.

Rs 51 recharge plan: Jio's Rs 51 recharge plan gives additional high speed internet data up to 3 GB and is valid till the existing validity of the Jio plan.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Long Term Recharge Packs: Prices, Benefits, Other Details Here

Rs 101 recharge plan: By recharging with Rs 101 Reliance Jio subscribers get unlimited 6 GB of high speed internet data and is valid till the validity of the existing plan.

Rs 251 recharge plan: Reliance Jio's Rs 251 recharge plan offers 102 GB of high speed internet data for validity of 51 days.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.