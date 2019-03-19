Reliance Jio 1.5 GB, 2 GB Data Packs: Recharge Plans, Prices, Benefits And Other Details

Reliance Jio's Rs 1,699 plan offers 1.5 GB of high speed data per day for 365 days.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers wireless telecom services under the brand name Jio, among its various recharge plans, offers high speed internet packs for usage of 1.5 GB and 2 GB of internet per day. The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio which started its operations in September 2016 is the newest telecom company in India and has disrupted the telecom industry by offering aggressively priced internet data packs. Reliance Jio offers nine recharge plans for 1.5 GB and 2 GB of high speed internet data packs starting from Rs 149.

Here are details about recharge plan prices, data benefits, voice call benefits, SMSes and Jio application subscription being offered by Reliance Jio for usage of 1.5 GB and 2 GB data per day:

1.5 GB Data Packs Per Day

Rs 149 recharge plan: Under Reliance Jio's Rs 149 recharge plan, subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day for a period of 28 days. Along with high speed internet data, they also get unlimited voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day), according to its website www.jio.com.

Rs 349 recharge plan: By recharging Jio connection with Rs 349, subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day for a period of 70 days. Along with high speed internet data, Jio customers also get unlimited voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day).

Rs 399 recharge plan: This plan gives Jio users access to high speed internet data of up to 1.5 GB per day for a period of 84 days. Jio customers also get to enjoy unlimited voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day).

Rs 449 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 449 recharge plan, Jio users get 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day for a period of 91 days. Along with high speed internet data, Jio customers also get unlimited voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day).

Rs 1,699 recharge plan: This plan gives Jio customers 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day for one year (365 days). Along with high speed internet data, Jio customers also get unlimited voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day).

2 GB Data Packs Per Day

Rs 198 recharge plan: Under Reliance Jio's Rs 198 recharge plan, subscribers get 2 GB of high speed internet data per day for a period of 28 days. Along with high speed internet data, they also get unlimited voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day).

Rs 398 recharge plan: This plan gives Jio users access to high speed internet data of up to 2 GB per day for a period of 70 days. Jio customers also get to enjoy unlimited voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day).

Rs 448 recharge plan: By recharging Jio connection with Rs 448, subscribers get 2 GB of high speed internet data per day for a period of 84 days. Along with high speed internet data, Jio customers also get unlimited voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day).

Rs 498 recharge plan: This plan gives Jio users access to high speed internet data of up to 2 GB per day for a period of 91 days. Jio customers also get unlimited voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day).

All the above mentioned recharge plans also offer complimentary subscription to mobile applications offered by Reliance Jio.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.