Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans From Rs 19 To Rs 9,999: Here's Everything You Should Know Reliance Jio has revamped its prepaid recharge plans several times ever since the commercial operations of the company were launched.

Given below is a comparison of all prepaid recharge plans offered by Reliance Jio:



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 19

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15 GB or gigabytes of high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is also the same. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 20 SMS or short message service are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for a day. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 52

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15 GB high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is 1.05 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 70 SMS are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for seven days. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 98

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 2 GB high-speed 4G data. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 300 SMS are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for 28 days. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 149

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5 GB high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is 42 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 100 SMS per day are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for 28 days. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 251

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 2 GB high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is 102 GB. Voice calls and SMS benefits are not applicable in this pack. This pack is valid for 51 days.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 299

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 3 GB high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is 84 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 100 SMS per day are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for 28 days. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 349

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5 GB high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is 105 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 100 SMS per day are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for 70 days. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 398

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 2 GB high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is 140 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 100 SMS per day are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for 70 days. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5 GB high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is 126 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 100 SMS per day are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for 84 days. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 448

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 2 GB high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is 168 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 100 SMS per day are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for 84 days. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 449

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5 GB high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is 136 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 100 SMS per day are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for 91 days. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 498

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 2 GB high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is 182 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 100 SMS per day are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for 91 days. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 509

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 4 GB high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is 112 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 100 SMS per day are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for 28 days. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 799

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 5 GB high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is 140 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 100 SMS per day are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for 28 days. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 999

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 60 GB high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is 60 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 100 SMS per day are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for 90 days. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 1,999

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 125 GB high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is 125 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 100 SMS per day are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for 180 days. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 4,999

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 350 GB high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is 350 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 100 SMS per day are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for 360 days. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 9,999

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 750 GB high-speed 4G data per day. The total data in the pack is 750 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and a total of 100 SMS per day are offered in this pack. This pack is valid for 360 days. Subscription of Jio apps is complimentary.



