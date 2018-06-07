Idea Offers Unlimited Video Streaming, Cashback, Unlimited Calls, More Prizes On These Recharges Idea has also planned a 360 degree brand campaign to promote this offer, with the theme 'Dekhte jao Bejhijhak', which has gone on air today.

Share EMAIL PRINT Idea's new offer is available till August,15, 2018. Also read: Idea's Rs 53 Plan Offers 3 GB Data, Rs. 92 Pack Offers 6 GB Data)



5 things to know about Idea's new offer :



1. Idea's new campaign is aimed at boosting data consumption through video viewing, while incentivising customers through cashback and other prizes, the release said.



2. Idea has also planned a 360 degree brand campaign to promote this offer, with the theme 'Dekhte jao Bejhijhak', which has gone on air today.





3. The new ad is an extension of the "video platform" that Idea has owned starting with the #LookLook campaign, followed by 'Dekhte hi dekhte duniya badal jayegi'.



4. The 'Dekhte Jao, bejhijak with Idea 4G' campaign will be an integrated 360 campaign, spanning across 104 Television channels, Radio, OOH and Digital. (Also read: Vodafone-Idea Merger: New Entity To Be Called Vodafone Idea Ltd, Set To Raise Rs. 15,000 Crore)



5. Idea's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers a total of 39.2GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. Idea unlimited voice calls are limited to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week voice calling. 100 free SMSes per day are also offered with this recharge plan. The validity of the plan is 28 days.



Idea Cellular has launched a campaign for its prepaid customers providing a slew of offerings including unlimited calls with abundant data, assured cashback and exciting prizes such as car, bikes, smartphones on its recharges, a press release issued by the company said. Idea's new offering is titled as 'Jeeto Bejhijhak', wherein customers need to recharge with Rs 100 plan and above to get assured coupon of Rs 20 which is redeemable on Idea's website- ideacellular.com and app on next recharge of Rs 199 and above. The offer is available till August,15, 2018, added the release. (1. Idea's new campaign is aimed at boosting data consumption through video viewing, while incentivising customers through cashback and other prizes, the release said.2. Idea has also planned a 360 degree brand campaign to promote this offer, with the theme 'Dekhte jao Bejhijhak', which has gone on air today.(The validity of Idea's Rs 199 prepaid plan is 28 days.)3. The new ad is an extension of the "video platform" that Idea has owned starting with the #LookLook campaign, followed by 'Dekhte hi dekhte duniya badal jayegi'. 4. The 'Dekhte Jao, bejhijak with Idea 4G' campaign will be an integrated 360 campaign, spanning across 104 Television channels, Radio, OOH and Digital. (5. Idea's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers a total of 39.2GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. Idea unlimited voice calls are limited to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week voice calling. 100 free SMSes per day are also offered with this recharge plan. The validity of the plan is 28 days. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter