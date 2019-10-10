Jio's IUC Top-Up Vouchers: Prices, Data Benefits, Other Details

It's the first time that Jio users will have to pay for voice calls, free since September 2016.

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, on Wednesday announced four top-up vouchers for making calls to other mobile operators. Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) is a cost paid by one mobile telecom operator to another for enabling its customers to make outgoing mobile calls to other operators' subscribers. Jio's top-up vouchers are priced between Rs 10 and Rs 100, according to a company statement. These plans offer certain IUC minutes and additional data. (Also read: All You Need To Know About Reliance Jio Long Term Packs)

Here are the Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) top-up vouchers offered by Reliance Jio:

Jio's Rs 10 IUC top-up voucher

Under this plan, Jio offers 124 IUC minutes to non-Jio numbers. Additionally, 1GB data is bundled with this pack.

Jio's Rs 20 IUC top-up voucher

Under this plan, Jio offers 249 IUC minutes to non-Jio numbers. Additionally, 2GB data is bundled with this pack.

Jio's Rs 50 IUC top-up voucher

Under this plan, Jio offers 656 IUC minutes to non-Jio numbers. Additionally, 5GB data is bundled with this pack.

Jio's Rs 100 IUC top-up voucher

Under this plan, Jio offers 1,362 IUC minutes to non-Jio numbers. Additionally, 10GB data is bundled with this pack.

On Wednesday, Jio said that it will charge customers 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to other mobile networks. IUC charges are fixed by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and are currently at 6 paise per minute. It's the first time that Jio users will have to pay for voice calls, free since September 2016.

Jio, however, said that these charges will not be applicable on calls made by Jio users to other Jio phones and to landline phones and calls made using WhatsApp, FaceTime and other such platforms.

