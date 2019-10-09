Reliance Jio To Offer These Top-Up Vouchers For Making Calls To Non-Jio Numbers

IUC charges are fixed by TRAI and are currently at 6 paise per minute, said Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced that it will charge customers 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to other mobile networks. The telecom operator said that for all the outgoing calls to other mobile operators, Jio users can buy an additional Interconnect Usage Charge or IUC top up vouchers. These vouchers will be priced between Rs 10- Rs 100, the company mentioned in a press release. The operator said that it will provide additional data entitlement of equivalent value based on the IUC top-up voucher consumption to ensure no increase in tariff for customers.

Here are the IUC top-up vouchers offered by Reliance Jio:

IUC Top-Up Voucher Amount (Rs) IUC Minutes Free Data Entitlement (GB) (non-Jio mobiles) Rs 10 124 1 Rs 20 249 2 Rs 50 656 5 Rs 100 1,362 10

(Source: Reliance Jio)

Jio's move to charge 6 paise per minute for calls made to other network operators is in line with the IUC fixed by the telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). IUC is a cost paid by one mobile telecom operator to another, when its customers make outgoing mobile calls to the other operator's customers. IUC charges are fixed by TRAI and are currently at 6 paise per minute.

Jio said that these charges will not be applicable on calls made by Jio users to other Jio phones and to landline phones and calls made using WhatsApp, FaceTime and other such platforms. Incoming calls from all networks will continue to be free.

