Reliance Jio Long Term Packs: Prices, Validity, Other Benefits Here

Reliance Jio, the telecom company led by Mukesh Ambani, offers prepaid recharge plans with various data benefits. The telecom operator offers plans varying from Rs 19 to Rs 9,999 which are valid for a period of one day to 360 days. Apart from its regular offerings, Jio also gives its users long term recharge packs starting from Rs 999 to Rs. 9,999. These packs provide unlimited calling and data benefits, with some limits. The country's telecom sector has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016.

Here are the details about Reliance Jio's long term recharge packs starting from Rs 999:

Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 999

Under this plan, Jio offers 60 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Customers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. The plan is valid for a period of 90 days.

Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 1,999

Under this plan, Jio offers 125 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Customers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. The plan is valid for a period of 180 days.

Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 4,999

Under this plan, Jio offers 350 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Customers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. The plan is valid for a period of 360 days.

Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 9,999

Under this plan, Jio offers 750 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Customers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. The plan is valid for a period of 360 days.



