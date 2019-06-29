What Subscriber Gets In Reliance Jio's Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448, Rs 498 Plans

Jio offers four prepaid recharge plans that offer 2 GB of data per day.

Reliance Jio, the telecom company led by Mukesh Ambani, offers prepaid recharge plans with various data benefits. The telecom operator also offers unlimited calling benefits across all its prepaid recharge plans. These plans offer up to 5GB per day data which can be chosen by users as per their need. Jio offers four prepaid recharge plans that offer 2 GB of data per day. These prepaid recharge plans of Jio are priced at Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448, and Rs 498.

Jio's Rs 198 recharge plan

Under Reliance Jio's Rs. 198 recharge plan, Jio subscribers can use 2GB of high speed internet data for a period of 28 days. Along with high speed internet data, Jio subscribers get free voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day), according to the information available at jio.com.

Jio's Rs 398 recharge plan

Under Rs 398 recharge plan, Jio subscribers can use 2GB of high speed internet data per day for 70 days. Along with high speed internet data, Jio subscribers get free voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day).

Jio's Rs 448 recharge plan

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 448 recharge plan, Jio customers get access to 2GB of high speed internet data per day for a period of 84 days. Along with high speed internet data, Jio subscribers get free voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day), according to the information available at jio.com.

Jio's Rs 498 recharge plan

Under Jio's Rs 498 recharge plan, users get access to 2GB of high speed internet data per day for a period of 91 days. Along with high speed internet data, Jio subscribers get free voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day).

