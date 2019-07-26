Jio Offers 1.5-5 GB Per Day Data Plans Starting From Rs 149, Details Here

Reliance Jio plans: The plan for using 2 GB of internet data per day starts at Rs 198.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which provides wireless telecom services under the brand Jio, is offering recharge plans with benefits such as high speed data and unlimited voice calls starting from Rs 149. These recharge plans come with high speed data of 1.5-5GB/day for their respectively validity periods, among other benefits, according to Reliance Jio's website - jio.com. Reliance Jio's recharge plans with 1.5 GBs of high speed data per day start at Rs. 149. Its recharge plan with 5 GBs of high speed data per day is priced at Rs. 799, according to the Jio website.

Here's all you need to know about are details of 12 recharge plans of Reliance Jio, which - among other benefits - offer high speed data of 1.5-5 GBs per day:

Reliance Jio 1.5 GB/Day Recharge Plans

Jio Rs 149 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 149 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GBs of high speed internet data for a validity period of 28 days, among other benefits, according to the telecom operator's website.

Jio Rs 349 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 349 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GBs of high speed internet data for a period of 70 days.

Jio Rs 399 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 399 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet data for a period of 84 days.

Jio Rs 449 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 449 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet data for a period of 91 days.

Jio Rs 1,699 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 1,699 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet data for a period of 365 days.

Reliance Jio 2 GB/Day Data Recharge Plans

Jio Rs 198 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 198 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 2 GB of high speed internet data for a period of 28 days.

Jio Rs 398 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 398 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 2 GB of high speed internet data for a period of 70 days.

Jio Rs 448 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 448 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 2 GB of high speed internet data for a period of 84 days.

Jio Rs 498 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 498 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 2 GB of high speed internet data for a period of 91 days.

Reliance Jio 3 GB/Day Data Recharge Plan

Jio Rs 299 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 299 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 3 GB of high speed internet data for a period of 28 days.

Reliance Jio 4 GB/Day Data Recharge Plan

Jio Rs 509 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 509 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 4 GB of high speed internet data for a period of 28 days.

Reliance Jio 5 GB/Day Data Recharge Plan

Jio Rs 799 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 799 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 5 GB of high speed internet data for a period of 28 days.

Other benefits

All 12 of these recharge plans also come with benefits such as unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications for their respectively validity periods.

