Reliance Jio's 'All-In-One' Plans: Prices, Voice Call And Data Benefits Explained Here

Jio's plan priced at Rs 222 offers 56 GB of data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2 GB data.

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, has announced four "all-in-one" plans with data and voice call benefits. These plans are priced at Rs 222, Rs 333, Rs 444 and Rs 555, and provide the subscriber with unlimited free calls on the Jio network (Jio-to-Jio calls) and up to 3,000 minutes of free calls to other networks, according to Reliance Jio's website - jio.com. Three of Jio's new plans - priced at Rs 222, Rs 333 and Rs 444 - offer extra GBs at the cost of Rs 1 per GB along with the 1,000 minutes of off-net minutes which would cost the user Rs 80 if purchased separately, according to a statement by the telecom service provider. The Rs 555 plan, however, offers 3,000 minutes of off-net calls - or calls made to other networs, among other features.

Here's all you need to know about Reliance Jio's four "all-in-one" plans:

Jio Rs 222 plan

Jio's this plan offers 56 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2 GBs, among other benefits.

Jio Rs 333 plan

This plan comes with a validity period of 56 days, and provides a total 112 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 2 GBs.

Jio Rs 444 plan

Jio's Rs 444 plan offers 168 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 84 days with a daily cap of 2 GBs.

The subscriber also gets unlimited free calls on the Jio network and 1,000 minutes of off-net calls along with each of the three plans.

Jio Rs 555 plan

Jio's plan priced at Rs 555 comes with 168 GBs of high speed data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 2 GBs. Besides unlimited free voice calls on the Jio network, the subscriber also gets 3,000 minutes of free calls to other networks.

Other Benefits

In each of the four "all-in-one" packs, Jo provides 100 free SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

