All You Need To Know About Jio 'All-In-One' Plans Priced At Rs 222-555

The rollout of new plans by Reliance Jio comes amid high competition in the country's telecom industry

Reliance Jio has rolled out four new prepaid plans priced from Rs 222 to offer 2 GBs of high speed data per day along with free voice calls. Reliance Jio Infocomm - the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries - now offers four plans priced at Rs 222, Rs 333, Rs 444 and Rs 555, according to its website - jio.com. The launch of four new plans by Reliance Jio comes amid high competition in India's telecom market, flooded with aggressively priced mobile data and cheap voice calls.

Here's all you need to know about Reliance Jio's new "all-in-one" plans priced at Rs 222, Rs 333, Rs 444 and Rs 555:

While three out of the four "all-in-one" plans provide the subscriber with unlimited calls on the Jio network (Jio-to-Jio calls) and 1,000 minutes of calls to other networks, the Rs 555 plan offers 3,000 minutes of off-net calls, according to the description of the four plans on the telecom operator's website.

Along with 2 GBs of high speed data per day, the subscriber will get unlimited voice calls, SMS and access to Jio apps. The three plans - priced at Rs 222, Rs 333 and Rs 444 - are 20-50 per cent cheaper compared to competitors, Reliance Jio said in a statement.

“Recent steps towards reversing enacted regulation on IUC (interconnect usage charges) by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) have compelled Jio to recover IUC of 6 paise/minute for all mobile voice calls to other operators,” according to the Reliance Jio website. “This recovery of IUC will continue only until the IUC charge is made zero by TRAI.”

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio said it would charge its customers 6 paise per minute for calls made to other networks till the telecom sector regulator TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) moves to a zero termination-charge regime.

How new plans compare with existing Jio 1.5 GB per day plan:

Reliance Jio said the new plans offer extra GBs at the cost of Rs 1 per GB along with the 1,000 minutes of off-net minutes which would cost the user Rs 80 if purchased separately.

In the existing plan priced at Rs 399, which offers a validity period of three month, the customer pays Rs 45 to get 42 GBs of data, Reliance Jio explained.

How new plans compare with existing 2GB per day plan:

In its existing plan priced at Rs 448, Reliance Jio offers 2 GBs of high speed data per day among other benefits for a period of three months.

