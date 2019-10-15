Reliance Jio Offers IUC Top-Up Vouchers With 'Main Plans'. Details Here

Under the Rs 50 IUC plan, Jio is offering 656 IUC minutes to non-Jio numbers.

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, offers a slew of prepaid plans with the option of buying an additional IUC (Interconnect Usage Charges) top-up. IUC is a cost paid by one mobile telecom operator to another, when its customers make outgoing mobile calls to the other operator's customers. Last week, Jio announced that it will charge customers 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to other mobile networks. However, customers who recharged their numbers on or before October 9 are exempt from paying IUC until their current recharge plan expires, it had said.

Jio's IUC top-up vouchers or IUC plans are priced between Rs 10 and Rs 100, according to company's wesbite- jio.com. Jio's main prepaid recharge plans come with these IUC top-ups, where customers have the option of buying it.

"You will have the option to select a suitable IUC top-up voucher starting at Rs 10, that can be used to make non-Jio calls," Jio mentioned on its website. "To compensate our customers for the cost of these additional IUC top-ups, we will offer additional 1 GB of data for every 10-rupee spent, absolutely free," it said.

Under each plan, customers have the option of choosing an IUC top-up voucher of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 or Rs 1,000. For example- on selecting a Rs 50 IUC top-up voucher with a Rs 349 plan, the customer will have to pay a total of Rs 399. Under the Rs 50 IUC plan, Jio is offering 656 IUC minutes to non-Jio numbers. Additionally, 5 GB data is bundled with this pack.

However, customers who do not wish to purchase a IUC plan can make recharges using the 'No IUC voice plans'.

Jio's move to charge 6 paise per minute for calls made to other network operators is in line with the IUC fixed by the telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). IUC charges are fixed by TRAI and are currently at 6 paise per minute.

