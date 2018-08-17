Reliance Jio, BSNL, Airtel Offer Free Calling, Data For Customers In Flood-Hit Kerala

Reliance Jio has announced free services for seven days.

Telecom operators have announced free calls and data, extension in bill payment due dates and other relief measures for subscribers in flood-hit state of Kerala where nearly 167 people have died since August 8, following torrential rain and related floods and landslides. "We stand firmly with you in these unfortunate times. To help you stay in touch with your loved ones and remain connected, we are extending a complimentary 7 days unlimited voice & data pack to you," Jio said in a message sent to customers.

Reliance Jio has announced free services for seven days while BSNL is offering unlimited free calls within its network and data services along with 100 SMS per day for a week to customers. Bharti Airtel has offered Rs 30 talk-time credit and free 1 GB data for pre-paid customers for seven days. Airtel also extended bill payment dates for its postpaid and home broadband customers. Vodafone is also offering calling against credit of Rs 30 per day to pre-paid customers and Idea customers in Kerala will have option to avail calling worth Rs 10.

BSNL is offering 20 minutes free call everyday on other network for seven days in the areas that are effected by flood, company's Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said as reported by PTI. "BSNL stands with its customers in Kerala. For next seven days BSNL will offer unlimited on-net calls and data to customers in flood hit area of Kerala. They can also make 20 minutes of calls on any network everyday in next seven days," Shrivastava said.

Advertisement

Airtel is offering mobile battery charge facility at select flagship stores located in Thrissur, Calicut, Malappuram, Kannur, Kottayam from where customers can also make free calls. The Sunil Mittal-led firm said that it is deploying VSAT at five major relief centres in Kerala to provide free wi-fi and calling facility to people.

(With PTI Inputs)