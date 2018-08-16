NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom

JioPhone 2 To Go On Next Flash Sale On August 30. All Recharge Plans Explained Here

Jio's Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan offers 14GB of high-speed 4G data for a period of 28 days, exclusively for JioPhone users.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: August 16, 2018 15:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
JioPhone 2 To Go On Next Flash Sale On August 30. All Recharge Plans Explained Here

JioPhone 2is available at a price of Rs. 2,999.

Reliance Jio's high end model of the JioPhone, the JioPhone 2 went on a flash sale today at 12 pm on it's official website- jio.com. However, it soon went out of stock. The second flash sale will be held on August 30 at 12PM on jio.com only. JioPhone 2, which is an upgraded version of existing JioPhone, is priced at Rs. 2,999, as mentioned on the official website of Jio. The operator is offering special prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users. These plans work only if the SIM card is inserted in a JioPhone. These packs are priced at - Rs 49, Rs 99 and Rs 153 and come with different benefits.

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 49

Jio's Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of high-speed 4G data for a period of 28 days, exclusively for JioPhone users. After the completion of daily data limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64kbps. Jio's Rs. 49 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 50 free SMSes are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan offers complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps including Jio TV, Jio Music, and Jio Money, among others. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 99

Jio's Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan offers 14GB of high-speed 4G data for a period of 28 days, exclusively for JioPhone users. After the completion of daily data limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64kbps. Jio's Rs. 99 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 300 free SMSes are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan offers complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps including Jio TV, Jio Music, and Jio Money, among others. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 153 

Jio's Rs. 153 prepaid recharge plan offers 42GBs of high-speed 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB data for JioPhone users only.  After the completion of daily data limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64kbps. Jio's Rs. 153 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. This prepaid recharge plan also offers complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps including Jio TV, Jio Music, and Jio Money among others. Unlimited SMSes benefits are also added with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days.


 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

JioPhone 2JioPhone 2 recharge plans

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Atal Bihari VajpayeeNews in BanglaKerala FloodTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersGold Movie ReviewJio GigaFiber Hyundai Santro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top