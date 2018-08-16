JioPhone 2 To Go On Next Flash Sale On August 30. All Recharge Plans Explained Here

JioPhone 2is available at a price of Rs. 2,999.

Reliance Jio's high end model of the JioPhone, the JioPhone 2 went on a flash sale today at 12 pm on it's official website- jio.com. However, it soon went out of stock. The second flash sale will be held on August 30 at 12PM on jio.com only. JioPhone 2, which is an upgraded version of existing JioPhone, is priced at Rs. 2,999, as mentioned on the official website of Jio. The operator is offering special prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users. These plans work only if the SIM card is inserted in a JioPhone. These packs are priced at - Rs 49, Rs 99 and Rs 153 and come with different benefits.

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 49

Jio's Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of high-speed 4G data for a period of 28 days, exclusively for JioPhone users. After the completion of daily data limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64kbps. Jio's Rs. 49 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 50 free SMSes are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan offers complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps including Jio TV, Jio Music, and Jio Money, among others. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 99

Jio's Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan offers 14GB of high-speed 4G data for a period of 28 days, exclusively for JioPhone users. After the completion of daily data limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64kbps. Jio's Rs. 99 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 300 free SMSes are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan offers complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps including Jio TV, Jio Music, and Jio Money, among others. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

Advertisement

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 153

Jio's Rs. 153 prepaid recharge plan offers 42GBs of high-speed 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB data for JioPhone users only. After the completion of daily data limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64kbps. Jio's Rs. 153 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. This prepaid recharge plan also offers complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps including Jio TV, Jio Music, and Jio Money among others. Unlimited SMSes benefits are also added with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days.



