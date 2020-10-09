RBI Predicts -9.5% GDP For 2020-21, Keeps Rates Unchanged: 10 Points

The Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate - or the key interest rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial lenders - at 4.0 per cent. Consequently, the reverse repo rate - at which the RBI borrows from lenders - stood at 3.35 per cent.

That was in line with economists' expectations. All 66 respondents in a poll by news agency Reuters had predicted a status quo on the repo rate.

A large majority in that poll saw no cuts until the fourth quarter (January-March) of current financial year.

The central bank retained its "accomodative" stance on monetary policy to support the coronavirus-hit economy, which rules out a hike for the time being.

The RBI projected the country's GDP or gross domestic product to contract 9.5 per cent in the current financial year, which ends in March 2021.

Speaking on the economic situation, Governor Shaktikanta Das said a "silver lining is visible... and mood of the nation has shifted from despair and fear to confidence and hope".

Kharif sowing has surpassed last year's acreage, food grain is set to to be a record, migrant workers are returning to work and the population mobility as well as energy consumption increasing, he said in a virtual address to the media.

The RBI Governor said inflation is likely to remain at elevated levels in September, and ease in the third and fourth quarters of current financial year.

The RBI has already slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) since late March. The latest meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee - which has three new external members who voted in today's decision - was originally due to conclude on October 1.