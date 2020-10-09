Silver Lining Is Visible In Fight Against COVID-19: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The rural economy looks resilient and kharif sowing has surpassed last year's acreage.

The Indian economy is entering into a decisive phase in the fight against the pandemic and silver linings are visible in flattening of active Covid19 cases across the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. The RBI Governor was addressing the media at the end of the 3-day meeting of the newly constituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The RBI Governor said deep contractions of the first quarter of financial year 2020-21 are behind us and the mood of the nation has shifted from despair to confidence and hope. He exuded confidence that barring a second wave, India stands poised to shrug off the deathly effect of the virus and renew its tryst with the pre-COVID growth trajectory.

Several indicators point to the return of economic activity in the economy. The rural economy looks resilient, kharif sowing has already surpassed last year's acreage and food grain is set to touch a record high. Migrant labour is returning to work in urban areas, factories and construction activity are coming back to life and energy consumption are on the rise, Mr Das pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left key interest rates unchanged as widely expected, as it expects inflation to remain at elevated levels in September, and ease only in the third and fourth quarters of current financial year. The monetary policy committee kept the repo rate, its key lending rate, unchanged at 4 per cent while the reverse repo rate or the key borrowing rate remained at 3.35 per cent. It also decided to continue with an accommodative stance as long as necessary - at least during the current financial year and into the next year - to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

In its August meet, the MPC left the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent. The central bank has slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) since late March this year.