Home Loans Costlier As RBI Hikes Lending Rate For Second Time In Weeks

RBI raised the inflation projection to 4.6% in second quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced a 25 basis points hike in repo rate to 6.5 per cent. This the first time since October 2013 that the central bank has hiked borrowing costs at two consecutive policy meetings. Five of the six members on the rate panel voted for a rate increase.

However, the monetary policy committee maintained its stance at neutral.

The reverse repo rate or the rate at which RBI borrows from commercial banks stands adjusted to 6.25 per cent.

In June, the repo rate, or the benchmark lending rate, was raised for the first time in over four years, by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent.

RBI projected inflation at 4.6 per cent in second quarter of fiscal 2019, 4.8 per cent in second half of 2018-19 and 5 per cent in first quarter of 2019-20. In June, RBI had projected consumer inflation at 4.8-4.9 per cent in the first half and 4.7 per cent in the second half of 2018-19.

Annual consumer inflation hit 5 per cent in June, the eighth straight month it topped the RBI's medium-term 4 percent target.

The RBI panel retained GDP growth projection for 2018-19 at 7.4 per cent, ranging between 7.5-7.6 per cent in for April-September and 7.3-7.4 per cent in second half of fiscal 2019.

Thirty-seven of 63 economists in a Reuters poll last week said the RBI will raise rates, while 22 said the next hike would come later this year, or early in 2019.