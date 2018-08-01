What To Expect From RBI Policy Statement Today: 10 Points

The RBI will announce its third bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2018-19 today

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release its monetary policy statement today. Analysts will watch the outcome of the three-day meeting closely to find out whether the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee decides to hike the repo rate - the key rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks - or introduce a more aggressive policy stance. The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, had in its last bi-monthly review hiked the repo rate for the first time in four-and-a-half years and retained its stance at 'neutral', citing uncertainty in terms of inflationary risks. Since then, rising consumer inflation and declining factory output has kept economists divided on what to expect from the central bank.