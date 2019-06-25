How To View Provident Fund (PF) Passbook, Check Claim Status Via Umang App

EPFO is the retirement fund body which administers EPF contributions

Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (Umang) app, which is currently available on google, apple and windows platforms, allows subscribers to view Employees Provident Fund (EPF) balance and check the EPF claim status. EPF is a mandatory contribution from the salary of an individual that every organisation with more than 20 employees has to deduct. Users can also search establishment, get EPFO address and apply for Jeevan Pramaan certificate via Umang app, , according to its website - umang.gov.in.

Given below are the steps to check Employees Provident Fund (EPF) balance via Umang app:

1. Download the Umang application from play store. Now, open the app and login using your mobile number

2. Select EPFO services. EPFO is the retirement fund body which administers EPF contributions

3. You will be directed to a page that shows employee-centric services, general services, employer-centric services, e-KYC services, and Jeevan Praman. Click on "employee centric services"

4. Now, click on "view passbook"

5. Enter your UAN (Universal Account Number). UAN is a 12-digit number that every EPF contributor is allotted. It is mentioned in the monthly salary slips

6: Click on 'Get OTP'. Enter the one time password (OTP) received on the registered mobile number

7: Select the member ID of the company for which you want to check the EPF balance. The passbook will be displayed on the screen along with your EPF balance

Given below are the steps to check EPF claim status via Umang app:

1. On the UMANG app, click on EPFO option that directs you to a page which shows employee-centric services, general services, employer-centric services, e-KYC services, and Jeevan Praman. Click on "General Services".

2. Now click on 'Know Your Claim Status'.

3. Enter UAN or Universal Account Number.

4. Enter the OTP and click login.

5. Click the claim ID. The details of the claim will be displayed on the screen.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.