Want To Check Your EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) Balance? Here's How To Do It Online

Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows subscribers to check his/her EPF (employees' provident fund) balance online through its website - epfindia.gov.in. EPF or Employees' Provident Fund is a mandatory contribution from the salary of an individual that every organisation with more than 20 employees has to deduct. An employee contributes 12 per cent of his salary towards the EPF, while an employer pays another 12 per cent, out of which 8.33 per cent is invested in the Employee's Pension Scheme (EPS) while the balance 3.67 per cent is invested in EPF, according to epfindia.gov.in.

Here are the steps to check Employee Provident Fund (EPF) balance online:

1. Log on to EPFO's official website -- epfindia.gov.in -- and click on e-passbook

2. You will be directed to a page -- passbook.epfindia.gov.in. Enter your username (UAN or Universal Account Number), password and captcha. Universal Account Number, which acts as an umbrella for multiple member IDs allotted to an individual, is mentioned in the monthly salary slips of the employees.

3. Now, you will be directed to a page where you need to select the member id. Member id depends on the number of organisations you have worked in.

4. After selecting the member id, you can view the e-passbook and know your EPF balance. The deposits made to the EPFO account on specific date is mentioned in tabular form.

Additionally, an EPFO subscriber can also check his/her PF (provident fund) balance via the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app. EPFO also provides the information of balance via missed call facility and SMS service.

