Want To Check Your EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) Balance? Here's How To Do It

EPF or Employees' Provident Fund is a mandatory contribution from the salary of an individual that every organisation with more than 20 employees has to deduct. EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) is the nodal agency to monitor EPF contributions, which is shared equally between employees and employer. An EPFO subscriber can check his/her PF (provident fund) balance online through EPFO's website or UMANG app. UMANG app is the only official app for accessing its services, according to EPFO. EFPO also provides the information via missed call facility and SMS service.

Here are multiple ways to check your EPF balance:

How to check EPF balance via EPFO's website:

1. Log on to EPFO's official website -- epfindia.gov.in -- and click on e-passbook.

(Log on to EPFO's official website)

2. After clicking on e-passbook, you will be directed to a page -- passbook.epfindia.gov.in -- where you need to enter your username (UAN or Universal Account Number), password and captcha.

(Enter your username, which is your UAN)

3. After entering you details, you will be directed to a page where you will have to select the member id.

(Select the member id)

4. After selecting the member id, which depends on the number of organisations you've worked in, you can view the e-passbook and know your EPF balance.

(You can view the e-passbook and know your EPF balance)

How to check EPF balance via SMS:

One can send an SMS to 7738299899 from his/her registered mobile number to check the EPF balance via text message. The member has to type "EPFOHO UAN". The facility is available in 10 languages viz. English (default), Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, and Bengali. For receiving SMS in any of the languages other than English, first three characters of the preferred language need to be added after UAN. For example, to receive the SMS in Tamil, you should send it as follows: "EPFOHO UAN TAM" to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance via Missed call:

EPFO members can check their balance by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their registered mobile number. If the UAN of the member is seeded with any one of the Bank A/c number, AADHAAR and PAN, the member will get details of last contribution and PF balance. However, to avail this facility, mobile number must be activated with UAN at Unified Portal. Giving missed call from registered mobile number at 011-22901406 automatically gets disconnected after two rings. This service is available free of cost.

How to check EPF balance via Umang app

Open Umang (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app and click on EPFO. Members will be directed to a page which shows employee-centric services. Click on 'employee centric services', which will direct you to a page. Then, click on 'view passbook' and enter your UAN and one time password (OTP) that will you will receive on your registered mobile number. After this, you will be able to check your EPF balance.