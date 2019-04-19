Umang App: How To Register, Services Offered, Key Details

Umang app is currently available on google, apple and windows platforms.

Mobile app Umang (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) allows citizens to access a range of online government services, including facilities offered by central as well as state government bodies. Mobile app Umang enables subscribers to avail provident fund (PF) services, make tax payments, access pension-related services offered by the Department of Pension & Pensioner's Welfare and even post Aadhaar-related queries, among others, according to its website - umang.gov.in. E-governance-focussed Umang is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

Here's how a user can register with the Umang app using a mobile number:

Step 1: Download the Umang app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Step 2: Open the app and then choose your preferable language

Step 3: Click on 'new user'

Step 4: Registration screen pops up. Now, enter your mobile number and click on 'Next'

Step 5: Enter the OTP (One Time Password) and proceed to set MPIN

Step 6: Type MPIN and click 'Confirm MPIN'

Step 7: Choose 'Proceed' and answer the security question and continue. At this stage you can also enter your email address and alternate mobile number, if any, to help you recover your Umang account in case you forgot your MPIN

Step 8: Enter your Aadhaar number if you want to link it or click 'Skip' to avoid it. Click on 'Save & Proceed'. This completes the registration process and hence, you will be redirected to home page. Go to the 'Sort & Filter' section to browse through the services and categories

Here are some of the services you can access using Umang app:

Umang app allows subscribers to download their Aadhaar card from DigiLocker account. DigiLocker is a cloud-based government platform that let's users store and access electronic versions of their documents.

Subscribers to Umang app can also pay bills for gas, electricity, water, DTH services and telecom bills. Consumers can even avail various LPG related services like booking of a cylinder, online payments for distributors and see refill history.

Students can view their exam results and locate exam centres of all CBSE board and competitive exams.

Umang app also allows subscribers to check their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) balance. Users can raise claim, check claim status, search establishment, get Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) address and can apply for Jeevan Pramaan certificate via Umang app.

This app allows subscribers to access PAN card-related services like updating details into existing PAN card, locating PAN card nearest centres, making PAN card payments, among others. Subscribers can pay their taxes like Advance Tax, Self Assessment Tax and other taxes through Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (Umang) app. Tax payers can use Challan 280 or even check the status of their tax application.

