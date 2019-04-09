How To Check Provident Fund (PF) Claim Status Via Umang App

Subscriber can check their EPF claim status via Umang app.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the retirement fund body, allows subscribers to apply for withdrawal from their Employees Provident Fund or EPF corpus. EPF is a mandatory contribution from the salary of an individual that every organization with more than 20 employees has to deduct. Once the claim is submitted, it is then forwarded to the employer for approval. Meanwhile, the subscriber can check their EPF claim status via Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (Umang) app. Users can also check their EPF balance, search establishment, get EPFO address and apply for Jeevan Pramaan certificate via Umang app, which is currently available on google, apple and windows platforms, according to its website - umang.gov.in.

Steps to check EPF claim status via Umang app

Step 1: Download the Umang application from play store.

Step 2: Open the app and login using your mobile number. Now, click on 'EPFO'. EPFO is the retirement fund body which administers EPF contributions.

Step 3: You will be directed to a page which shows employee-centric services, general services, employer-centric services, e-KYC services, and Jeevan Praman. Click on "General Services".

Step 4: You will be directed to a page that allows you to view passbook, raise claim and track claim. Click on 'Know Your Claim Status'.

Step 5: Enter UAN or Universal Account Number, the 12-digit number that every EPF contributor is allotted. It is mentioned in the monthly salary slips. After entering the UAN, you will get one-time password or OTP on your registered mobile number.

Step 6: Enter the OTP and click login.

Step 7: Click the claim ID. The details of your claim will be displayed on the screen.

