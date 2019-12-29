All You Need To Know About The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account

Post Office Small Savings Scheme: India Post offers nine such schemes at designated post office branches

India Post currently offers interest at the rate of 7.6​ per cent on investment in the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) Account at designated post office branches. The interest rates applicable to small savings schemes such as Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account are currently reviewed by the Ministry of Finance on a quarterly basis. For the quarter ending December 31 - the third quarter of the current financial year, the finance ministry retained the interest rates at existing levels in September 2019. The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account is part of the nine government-run small savings schemes.

Here are key things to know about the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account:

Interest Rate

For the third quarter of current financial year, investment in the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account fetches interest at the rate of 7.6 per cent. The interest can be drawn through auto credit into a savings account in the same post office through a post-dated cheque (PDC) or Electronic Clearing Service (ECS).

Minimum Investment For Opening Account

For opening an account under the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme, one needs to invest a minimum of Rs 1,000, according to the India Post website - indiapost.gov.in. Any amount in the multiple of Rs 1,000 can be used to set up the account.

Maximum Investment Allowed

For a single account, a maximum limit of Rs 4.5 lakh is applicable for investment. For a joint accout, the upper limit is Rs 9 lakh. An individual can invest a maximum of Rs 4.5 lakh in the Monthly Income Scheme, which includes the share of that person in any joint account(s).

Mode Of Operation

A Monthly Income Scheme account can be operated on a single or joint basis.