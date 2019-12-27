Small Savings Schemes Fetch 4-8.6% Return For December Quarter. Compare Interest Rates, Minimum Investment Requirement Here

Post Office Interest Rate: The Department of Posts offers nine different types of small savings schemes at designated post offices. These investment schemes - including the 15-year Public Provident Fund account and the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme - offer interest rates to the tune of 4-8.6 per cent in the quarter ending December 31, according to India Post's website - indiapost.gov.in. The interest rates applicable to these small savings schemes are reviewed by the government every quarter. Opening of a post office account in any of these schemes requires minimum investment in the range of Rs 250-Rs 1,000.
Small savings schemes today offer these investment returns:
|Small Savings Scheme
|Interest Rate
|Minimum Amount Required For Opening Account
|Post Office Savings Account
|4%
|Rs 500
|5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit Account (RD)
|7.20%
|Rs 100 per month
|Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - One Year
|6.90%
|Rs 1,000
|Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - Two Years
|6.90%
|Rs 1,000
|Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - Three Years
|6.90%
|Rs 1,000
|Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - Five Years
|7.70%
|Rs 1,000
|Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account (MIS)
|7.60%
|Rs 1,000
|Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)
|8.60%
|Rs 1,000
|15 year Public Provident Fund Account (PPF)
|7.90%
|Rs 500
|National Savings Certificates (NSC)
|7.90%
|Rs 1,000
|Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)
|7.60%
|Rs 1,000
|Sukanya Samriddhi Account
|8.40%
|Rs 250
|(Source: indiapost.gov.in)
The post office time deposit (fixed deposit) account is available in four maturity options, from one year to five years. While the time deposit account of one-, two- and three-year maturity periods currently offer interest at the rate of 6.9 per cent each, the five-year option provides a return of 7.7 per cent.
India Post - which comes under the ambit of Ministry of Communications - has a network of more than 1.5 lakh post office branches across the country.