Small Savings Schemes Fetch 4-8.6% Return For December Quarter. Compare Interest Rates, Minimum Investment Requirement Here

Opening of a post office account in any of these schemes requires minimum investment in the range of Rs 250-Rs 1,000. Compare post office interest rates here.

Small Savings Schemes Fetch 4-8.6% Return For December Quarter. Compare Interest Rates, Minimum Investment Requirement Here

The post office fixed deposit account is currently available in four maturity (lock-in) options

Post Office Interest Rate: The Department of Posts offers nine different types of small savings schemes at designated post offices. These investment schemes - including the 15-year Public Provident Fund account and the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme - offer interest rates to the tune of 4-8.6 per cent in the quarter ending December 31, according to India Post's website - indiapost.gov.in. The interest rates applicable to these small savings schemes are reviewed by the government every quarter. Opening of a post office account in any of these schemes requires minimum investment in the range of Rs 250-Rs 1,000.

Small savings schemes today offer these investment returns:

Small Savings SchemeInterest RateMinimum Amount Required For Opening Account
Post Office Savings Account4%Rs 500
5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit Account (RD)7.20%Rs 100 per month
Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - One Year6.90%Rs 1,000
Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - Two Years6.90%Rs 1,000
Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - Three Years6.90%Rs 1,000
Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - Five Years7.70%Rs 1,000
Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account (MIS)7.60%Rs 1,000
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)8.60%Rs 1,000
15 year Public Provident Fund Account (PPF)7.90%Rs 500
National Savings Certificates (NSC)7.90%Rs 1,000
Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)7.60%Rs 1,000
Sukanya Samriddhi Account8.40%Rs 250
(Source: indiapost.gov.in)

The post office time deposit (fixed deposit) account is available in four maturity options, from one year to five years. While the time deposit account of one-, two- and three-year maturity periods currently offer interest at the rate of 6.9 per cent each, the five-year option provides a return of 7.7 per cent.

India Post - which comes under the ambit of Ministry of Communications - has a network of more than 1.5 lakh post office branches across the country.

Comments
post officeBank FD interest rates

Related

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News