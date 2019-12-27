Small Savings Schemes Fetch 4-8.6% Return For December Quarter. Compare Interest Rates, Minimum Investment Requirement Here

The post office fixed deposit account is currently available in four maturity (lock-in) options

Post Office Interest Rate: The Department of Posts offers nine different types of small savings schemes at designated post offices. These investment schemes - including the 15-year Public Provident Fund account and the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme - offer interest rates to the tune of 4-8.6 per cent in the quarter ending December 31, according to India Post's website - indiapost.gov.in. The interest rates applicable to these small savings schemes are reviewed by the government every quarter. Opening of a post office account in any of these schemes requires minimum investment in the range of Rs 250-Rs 1,000.

Small savings schemes today offer these investment returns:

Small Savings Scheme Interest Rate Minimum Amount Required For Opening Account Post Office Savings Account 4% Rs 500 5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit Account (RD) 7.20% Rs 100 per month Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - One Year 6.90% Rs 1,000 Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - Two Years 6.90% Rs 1,000 Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - Three Years 6.90% Rs 1,000 Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - Five Years 7.70% Rs 1,000 Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account (MIS) 7.60% Rs 1,000 Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) 8.60% Rs 1,000 15 year Public Provident Fund Account (PPF) 7.90% Rs 500 National Savings Certificates (NSC) 7.90% Rs 1,000 Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) 7.60% Rs 1,000 Sukanya Samriddhi Account 8.40% Rs 250 (Source: indiapost.gov.in)

The post office time deposit (fixed deposit) account is available in four maturity options, from one year to five years. While the time deposit account of one-, two- and three-year maturity periods currently offer interest at the rate of 6.9 per cent each, the five-year option provides a return of 7.7 per cent.

India Post - which comes under the ambit of Ministry of Communications - has a network of more than 1.5 lakh post office branches across the country.