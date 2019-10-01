NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Interest Rates On Public Provident Fund (PPF), Other Small Savings Schemes Unchanged

Investment in post office small savings schemes fetch returns to the tune of 4-8.6 per cent, according to the website of India Post - indiapost.gov.in

Savings And Investments | Edited by | Updated: October 01, 2019 12:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Interest Rates On Public Provident Fund (PPF), Other Small Savings Schemes Unchanged

Some of the post office saving schemes qualify for income tax benefits.


India Post provides nine types of small saving schemes at its designated branches, including the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS). For the quarter ending December 31, the government has kept the interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged at existing levels. Currently, the interest rates on the nine small savings schemes - which also include the Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) and the Kisan Vikas Patra certificates - are revised by the government every quarter.

Investment in the small savings schemes fetches returns to the tune of 4-8.6 per cent, according to the website of India Post (indiapost.gov.in), which has a network of more than 1.5 lakh branches across the country. (Also read: This Is The Minimum Investment You Need To Set Up A Post Office Account

Here are the interest rates applicable to small savings schemes such as the Public Provident Fund for the third quarter of the current financial year:

Small saving schemeRate of interest Compounding frequency
Post Office Savings Deposit4.00%Annually
One-Year Time Deposit6.90%Quarterly
Two-Year Time Deposit6.90%Quarterly
Three-Year Time Deposit6.90%Quarterly
Five-Year Time Deposit7.70%Quarterly
Five-Year Recurring Deposit7.20%Quarterly
Five-Year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme8.60%Quarterly and paid
Five-Year Monthly Income Scheme7.60%Monthly and paid
Five-Year National Savings Certificate7.90%Annually
Public Provident Fund Scheme7.90%Annually
Kisan Vikas Patra7.60% Annually
Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme8.40%Annually

(Source: indiapost.gov.in)

Some of these post office saving schemes qualify for income tax benefits.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Post office saving schemepost office saving scheme interest rate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Dr. Herbert KleberMahatma GandhiKarwa ChauthS JaishankarHaryana ElectionUPDurga PujaSensexIRCTCChina National DayKolkataBigg BossLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusToday NewsAmazonSmart WatchRenault KwidMotorola Razr Samsung Galaxy Fold

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top