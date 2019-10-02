NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
PNB Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates, Details Here

PNB has lowered the interest rates by up to 0.25 percentage point on select maturities, according to the public sector bank's website -- pnbindia.in.

Edited by | Updated: October 02, 2019 14:38 IST
Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time.


Punjab National Bank or PNB has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates with effect from October 1, 2019. The lender has lowered the interest rates by up to 0.25 percentage point on select maturities, according to the public sector bank's website -- pnbindia.in. On maturity periods such as 271 days to less than 1 year, the bank is offering an interest rate of 6 per cent to the general public and 6.5 per cent to senior citizens respectively on fixed deposits of up to Rs 2 crore. Previously, the bank paid interest rates of 6.25 per cent and 6.75 per cent to the general public and senior citizens respectively on this FD maturity.

After the revision, PNB is offering interest at the rates of 6.5 per cent and 7 per cent on fixed deposits of 1 year maturity to the general public and senior citizens respectively.

Here are the interest rates offered by PNB on FDs up to Rs 2 crore with effect from October 1:

PeriodGeneral publicSenior citizens
7 to 14 days4.5%5%
15 to 29days4.5%5%
30 to 45 days4.5%5%
46 to 90 days5.5%6%
91 to 179 days5.5%6%
180 days to 270 Days6%6.5%
271 days to less than 1 year6%6.5%
333 days6.1%6.6%
1 year6.5%7%
444 days6.5%7%
555 days6.5%7%
Above 1 year & up to 2 years6.4%6.9%
Above 2 year & up to 3 years6.25%6.75%
Above 3 year & up to 5 years6.256.75%
Above 5 years & up to 10 years6.57%

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. Last month, the country's largest private lender HDFC Bank revised its FD rates. ICICI Bank also salshed its FD rates last month.



