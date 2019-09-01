NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Punjab National Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates From Today

On fixed deposits of 1-3 years maturity period, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has lowered its interest rates by 0.25 percentage point.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: September 01, 2019 12:59 IST
Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time.


State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised its fixed deposit interest rates with effect from September 1, 2019. PNB has lowered the interest rates by up to 0.50 percentage point on select maturities, according to the public sector bank's website -- pnbindia.in. On maturity periods such as 7-14 days and 15-29 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 4.5 per cent to the general public and 5 per cent to senior citizens on fixed deposits of up to Rs. 2 crore. Previously, the bank paid interest rates of 5 per cent and 5.5 per cent on these FD maturities respectively.

On fixed deposits of 1-3 years maturity period, the public sector lender has lowered its interest rates by 0.25 percentage point. After the revision, PNB is offering interest at the rates of 6.5 per cent and 7 per cent on such fixed deposits to the general public and senior citizens respectively.

Here are the interest rates paid by PNB on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs. 2 crore with effect from September 1, 2019:

Period General publicSenior citizens 
7 to 14 days4.5%5%
15 to 29 days4.5%5%
30 to 45 days4.5%5%
46 to 90 days5.5%6%
91 to 179 days5.5%6%
180 days to 270 days6%6.5%
271 days to less than 1 year6.25%6.75%
333 days6.3%6.8%
1 year6.6%7.1%
444 days6.6%7.1%
555 days6.6%7.1%
above 1 year & up to 3 years6.5%7%
above 3 year & up to 5 years6.5%7%
above 5 years & up to 10 years6.5%7%

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. Earlier this week, the country's largest private lender HDFC Bank revised its FD rates.



