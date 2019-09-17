Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Across Metros: 10 Things To Know

Diesel prices were hiked by up to 14 paise in the four metros.

Petrol rates were increased by state-run oil marketing companies on Tuesday. The price of petrol was at Rs 72.17 per litre in Delhi, Rs 74.89 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 77.85 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 74.99 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC) website, iocl.com. Petrol prices were hiked in the range of 13-14 paise per litre in the four metros compared to the previous day's rates, data from Indian Oil showed. State-run oil marketing companies review the domestic fuel prices on a daily basis and any revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.