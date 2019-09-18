NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
How To Find Out Today's Petrol, Diesel Prices Through SMS

Indian Oil Corporation provides an SMS-based service using which the consumer can to receive information on the petrol and diesel prices.

Economy | Edited by | Updated: September 18, 2019 13:08 IST
Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil review the domestic petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis


Did you know that state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) provides an SMS-based service to notify current fuel prices in different locations in the country? Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer - provides an SMS-based service, which enables the consumers to receive the information on the current rates of petrol and diesel on their mobile phone. Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, and any changes are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

How to check Indian Oil petrol and diesel rates via SMS

In order to use the SMS service by Indian Oil, you are required to send an SMS in the following format to the number 9224992249, according to the fuel retailer's website - iocl.com.

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Indian Oil responds to the SMS by sending the desired information in an SMS subsequently.

Here's the list of dealer codes of fuel stations in 41 cities, as mentioned by Indian Oil on its portal:

CitySMS TextCitySMS TextCitySMS Text
AgartalaRSP 159850GurgaonRSP 102082PanjimRSP 125676
AizwalRSP 160181GuwahatiRSP 159571PatnaRSP 166873
AmbalaRSP 102049HyderabadRSP 134483PondicherryRSP 135299
BangaloreRSP 118219ImphalRSP 159875Port BlairRSP 220191
BhopalRSP 169398ItanagarRSP 160647RaipurRSP 169751
BhubhaneswarRSP 124305JaipurRSP 123143RanchiRSP 166751
ChandigarhRSP 102790JammuRSP 108726ShillongRSP 159828
ChennaiRSP 133593JullunderRSP 108743ShimlaRSP 109295
DamanRSP 177747KohimaRSP 160154SilvasaRSP 112114
DehradunRSP 161143KolkataRSP 119941SrinagarRSP 109536
FaridabadRSP 102287LucknowRSP 155054TrivandrumRSP 124923
GandhinagarRSP 218671MumbaiRSP 108412VijayawadaRSP 127611
GangtokRSP 159289New DelhiRSP 102072VisakhapatnamRSP 127290
GhaziabadRSP 154410NoidaRSP 155444
(Source: iocl.com)

The dealer codes are “prominently displayed in the premises of each petrol pump”, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website. “The price details received by SMS are only indicative in nature for a particular location… Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city/town/sales area,” according to the IOCL website.



