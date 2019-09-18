How To Find Out Today's Petrol, Diesel Prices Through SMS

Did you know that state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) provides an SMS-based service to notify current fuel prices in different locations in the country? Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer - provides an SMS-based service, which enables the consumers to receive the information on the current rates of petrol and diesel on their mobile phone. Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, and any changes are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.
(Also read: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second straight day)
How to check Indian Oil petrol and diesel rates via SMS
In order to use the SMS service by Indian Oil, you are required to send an SMS in the following format to the number 9224992249, according to the fuel retailer's website - iocl.com.
RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code
Indian Oil responds to the SMS by sending the desired information in an SMS subsequently.
Here's the list of dealer codes of fuel stations in 41 cities, as mentioned by Indian Oil on its portal:
|City
|SMS Text
|City
|SMS Text
|City
|SMS Text
|Agartala
|RSP 159850
|Gurgaon
|RSP 102082
|Panjim
|RSP 125676
|Aizwal
|RSP 160181
|Guwahati
|RSP 159571
|Patna
|RSP 166873
|Ambala
|RSP 102049
|Hyderabad
|RSP 134483
|Pondicherry
|RSP 135299
|Bangalore
|RSP 118219
|Imphal
|RSP 159875
|Port Blair
|RSP 220191
|Bhopal
|RSP 169398
|Itanagar
|RSP 160647
|Raipur
|RSP 169751
|Bhubhaneswar
|RSP 124305
|Jaipur
|RSP 123143
|Ranchi
|RSP 166751
|Chandigarh
|RSP 102790
|Jammu
|RSP 108726
|Shillong
|RSP 159828
|Chennai
|RSP 133593
|Jullunder
|RSP 108743
|Shimla
|RSP 109295
|Daman
|RSP 177747
|Kohima
|RSP 160154
|Silvasa
|RSP 112114
|Dehradun
|RSP 161143
|Kolkata
|RSP 119941
|Srinagar
|RSP 109536
|Faridabad
|RSP 102287
|Lucknow
|RSP 155054
|Trivandrum
|RSP 124923
|Gandhinagar
|RSP 218671
|Mumbai
|RSP 108412
|Vijayawada
|RSP 127611
|Gangtok
|RSP 159289
|New Delhi
|RSP 102072
|Visakhapatnam
|RSP 127290
|Ghaziabad
|RSP 154410
|Noida
|RSP 155444
|(Source: iocl.com)
The dealer codes are “prominently displayed in the premises of each petrol pump”, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website. “The price details received by SMS are only indicative in nature for a particular location… Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city/town/sales area,” according to the IOCL website.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.