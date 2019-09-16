Petrol, Diesel Rates To Rise If Crude Price Stays High: Hindustan Petroleum

HPCL, however said, that a continued high crude price is not sustainable.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has said that price of petrol and diesel at retail outlets might go up if the price of crude stays at current levels.

"Price of product at fuel outlets might be impacted if crude price continues to go up by 10 per cent," M K Surana, chairman of HPCL told Reuters on Monday.

Fuel marketing companies fix the price of petrol and diesel at retail outlets based on an average of last 15 days of benchmark price of petrol and diesel in the Middle East. Mr Surana, however said, that a continued high crude price is not sustainable.

