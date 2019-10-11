Passenger Vehicle Sales Slump 23.7% In September, 11th Month Of Decline

India's automobile industry faces a crippling slowdown in demand that has led to production cuts.

Passenger vehicle sales slumped 23.7% in September - the eleventh straight month of declines - amid one of the worst slowdowns seen in India's auto industry, data released by an industry body showed on Friday.

Passenger vehicle sales dropped to 2,23,317 units in September, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data showed, while passenger car sales dived 33.4 per cent to 1,31,281 units.

The data comes as the domestic automobile industry faces a crippling slowdown in demand that has led to production cuts and thousands of job losses.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.